Vivo X90S has been spotted on a Chinese certification website, suggesting that a new addition to the Vivo X90 series of smartphones could be imminent. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce plans to launch a new Vivo X90 series handset. Meanwhile, a listing on the Chinese certification website TENAA has revealed the design of the phone and also confirmed some of its key specifications ahead of its launch. As per the images listed on TENAA, the Vivo X90S will bear a similar resemblance to the rest of the lineup available in India and other markets.

The images of the TENAA listing spotted by MySmartPrice reveal that the phone has a circular rear camera module. It is shown to house a triple rear camera setup inside a large, protruding camera module. The LED flash and Zeiss branding are located outside the camera module at the top right corner.

On the front, the phone has a curved display with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the phone. The TENAA listing also revealed the key specifications and some features of the Vivo X90S.

According to the TENAA listing, the Vivo X90S will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,800 x 1,280 pixels. It will also feature an octa-core SoC with a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz. According to the report, this could be the upcoming Dimensity 9200+ SoC that will be unveiled by MediaTek on May 10. The Vivo X90S is listed on the certification website with up to 16GB of RAM along with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The rear camera setup will feature a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. The hole-punch cutout at the top of the display will house a 32-megapixel front camera. The device will pack a 2,345mAh dual-cell battery, combing to offer a rated capacity of 4,690mAh.

The phone is likely to feature support for 120W fast charging, just like the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro (Review) It is also likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box along with either Funtouch OS 13 or Origin OS 3 on top, depending on the market where the phone is launched.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.