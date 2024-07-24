Technology News
Vivo V40, V40 Pro Design, Colour Options and Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India

Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro will feature up to three rear cameras with Zeiss optics.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2024 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40 Pro (pictured) will come with an IP68-rated build

Highlights
  • Vivo V40 series will succeed the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro handsets
  • The upcoming V40 Pro model will pack a 5,500mAh battery
  • The Vivo V40 Pro will also include a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
Vivo V40 series has been teased by the company and will be launched in India soon. Recent reports hinted at the arrival of the smartphones in the country and now the firm has revealed the design and colour options of the handsets. It will include a base Vivo V40 and a Vivo V40 Pro variant, succeeding the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro, that were launched in India in March. The company has also confirmed the key features of the Pro version including its camera and battery details.

Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro Design, Colour Options

The Vivo V40 and the Vivo V40 Pro are teased to get similar designs, as seen in an official microsite. However, the Pro variant is shown to feature a triple rear camera unit, while the vanilla option is likely to get only two rear cameras.

The image of the standard model shows a round camera module with two lenses and the Zeiss logo. An adjoined elliptical island holds the third sensor in the Pro version and the Aura Light unit, while the base model has only the latter.

The base Vivo V40 will be offered in three colour options — Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple and Titanium Grey. The Pro variant will come in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades only. Notably, a banner on Flipkart confirms the eventual availability of the handsets on the e-commerce site.

vivo v40 series flipkart inline vivo_v40_flipkart_banner

Vivo V40 series Flipkart banner

 

Vivo V40 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to the official microsite, the Vivo V40 Pro is teased to feature a slim design and "comprehensive cushioning" structure which is claimed to protect the handset against bumps and knocks from all angles. It will also have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone is also confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery.

For optics, the Vivo V40 Pro will sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The front camera will also have a 50-megapixel sensor. The cameras on the handset are also expected to feature Zeiss optics.

Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Thin and minimalist design
  • Good battery life with 80W fast charging
  • Vibrant curved-edge AMOLED display
  • Good overall primary camera performance
  • Bad
  • Noticeable camera shutter lag
  • Fingerprint reader is iffy
  • Plenty of pre-installed apps
  • No stereo speakers
  • Basic IP54 certification
Read detailed Vivo V30 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Activision Sold AI-Generated Call of Duty Cosmetic, Approved AI Use That Led to Layoffs: Report

