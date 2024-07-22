Technology News

Vivo V40 Series With 5,500mAh Battery and IP68 Rating May Launch in India Soon: Report

Vivo V40 series is tipped to be the “slimmest phone” in its segment, sporting a 5,500mAh battery.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 July 2024 19:22 IST
Vivo V40 Series With 5,500mAh Battery and IP68 Rating May Launch in India Soon: Report

Vivo V40 series is expected to launch in India soon, following its debut in Europe last month

  • Vivo V40 series is reported to launch in India in August
  • The handsets may come with an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress
  • Vivo V40 may sport the same specifications as its European counterpart
Vivo V40 series may launch in India soon, according to a report. The smartphone series is expected to debut as a successor to the V30 series which was introduced in March this year. Vivo's upcoming handset lineup is speculated to comprise two models: V40 and V40 Pro – with the former already making its entry into the European market last month. Notably, the Vivo V40 Pro was allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently, hinting at its impending debut in India.

Vivo V40 Series Launch in India (Expected)

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo V40 series is expected to come with a 5,500mAh battery and may debut in India in August. It is tipped to be the “slimmest phone” in its segment. Both models are said to feature an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress. Furthermore, Vivo's upcoming handsets may feature a 3D curved display and an Infinity Eye Camera module. In terms of optics, it may pack Zeiss Optics cameras, with support for multifocal portraits.

The report further suggests that both handsets could have a cushioning structure for improved durability. The Vivo V40 is expected to sport the same specifications as its European counterpart.

Vivo V40 Specifications

Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2,800 x 1,260 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Vivo V40 is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging via USB Type-C. In terms of connectivity, it comes with dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
