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Vivo Y600i, Y600i AI Edition Charging Specs Leak Ahead of Expected Debut

The Vivo Y600i and Y600i AI Edition are expected to join the Y600 series alongside the Y600 Pro and Y600 Turbo.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 19:05 IST
Vivo Y600i, Y600i AI Edition Charging Specs Leak Ahead of Expected Debut

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y600i is expected to succeed the Vivo Y500i (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo model V2617A was certified as a 5G smartphone
  • Vivo V2620A has appeared with around 90W charging
  • Vivo V2620A could belong to the Vivo X500 series
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Vivo appears to be preparing multiple new smartphones, with two upcoming Y-series models and another unidentified handset surfacing in China's certification database. The Vivo Y600i and Y600i AI Edition already appear in Google's supported device records, and their latest certification now reveals details about charging support. A separate Vivo model has also reportedly received certification with a higher charging rate. The phone's commercial name has not been revealed, but it could belong to the upcoming Vivo X500 series.

Vivo Y600i and Y600i AI Edition 3C Listing

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, Vivo model V2617A has received 3C certification in China with support for 44W wired charging. The listing identifies it as a 5G smartphone and shows a certification date of September 10.

The V2617A model number was previously linked to the Vivo Y600i and Y600i AI Edition on the Google Play Console Supported Devices list. Both phones also shared the same device code, suggesting that they could have similar hardware. The AI Edition is expected to add AI-focused features, although details remain unknown.

The Vivo Y600i and Y600i AI Edition are expected to join the Y600 series alongside the Y600 Pro and Y600 Turbo, which launched in China in April and May, respectively. The Y600i model is likely to succeed the Vivo Y500i, which was launched in China in January this year. The preceding model came with a 7,200mAh battery and 44W wired charging support.

Vivo V2620A Could Be Part of X500 Series

A second Vivo smartphone, identified as V2620A, has also reportedly appeared on China's 3C certification database with 5G connectivity and around 90W wired charging support. It is speculated to be part of the Vivo X500 series, based on earlier reports of similar charging support on the Vivo X500 Pro Max. However, the phone's commercial name and its connection to the X500 series have not been confirmed.

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Further reading: Vivo Y600i, Vivo Y600i AI Edition, Vivo, Vivo X500 series, Vivo Y500i, Vivo Y600 Pro, Vivo Y600 Turbo, Vivo X500 Pro Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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