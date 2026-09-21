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Vivo Y600K Turbo Surfaces on Google Play Console; Launch Seems Imminent

Vivo Y600K Turbo spotted on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List with model number V2553A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 15:40 IST
Vivo Y600K Turbo Surfaces on Google Play Console; Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y600K Turbo is likely to arrive as a rebranded Vivo Y600 Turbo

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y600K Turbo could soon make its debut
  • The smartphone is listed with the Qualcomm QTI SM7635 processor
  • Vivo has yet to officially announce the launch date Vivo Y600K Turbo
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Vivo Y600K Turbo could be inching towards the official launch. Vivo has yet to confirm the existence of this new Y series smartphone, but it has now appeared on the Google Play Console with familiar specifications and model number. The listing suggests that Vivo Y600K Turbo might be launched as a rebranded version of the Vivo Y600 Turbo. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo Y600K Turbo Spotted on Google Play Console

The unannounced Vivo Y600K Turbo popped up on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List with model number V2553A and device code PD2553. Interestingly, these model numbers and device codes are also associated with the Vivo Y600 Turbo, which launched in China in May. This suggests that the upcoming smartphone could be a rebranded version of the existing model, potentially with different RAM and storage configurations, as well as colourways.

As per the Google Play Console listing, Vivo Y600K Turbo's display has a 1,260x2,800 pixel resolution and 480dpi screen density. It is listed with a Qualcomm QTI SM7635 chip and a prime CPU capped at 2.80 GHz. This suggests that the phone could ship with either a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 or Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

The Google Play Console suggests the Vivo Y600K Turbo 12GB RAM variant. It appears to run on Android 16 out of the box. Vivo Y600K Turbo is rumoured to launch in China alongside the Vivo Y500K. The launch could take place in October.

Vivo launched the Y600 Turbo in May in China with a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

The Vivo Y600 Turbo features a 9,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging

Vivo Y600 Turbo

Vivo Y600 Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y600K Turbo, Vivo Y600 Turbo, Vivo, Vivo Y600K Turbo Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo Y600K Turbo Surfaces on Google Play Console; Launch Seems Imminent
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