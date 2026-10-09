Vivo has quietly launched the Y600s Pro in China, adding another model to its Y600 series after recently unveiling the Y600i and Y600k Turbo. The new smartphone shares several key specifications with the Vivo Y600 Pro, which debuted earlier this year, including the chipset, display, battery capacity and camera setup. With a 10,200mAh battery and a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Y600s Pro retains the core hardware of the Y600 Pro, with few apparent differences between the two models.

Vivo Y600s Pro Price, Availability

Vivo Y600s Pro starts in China at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations, respectively. It is offered in Moonlight Black, Floating Gold, Starry Purple and Vast Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y600s Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y600s Pro runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and supports dual nano-SIM cards and 5G connectivity. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,260 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and support for HDR and the P3 wide colour gamut.

Vivo's Y600s Pro is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also supports up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM through the Memory Fusion feature.

For optics, the Vivo Y600s Pro carries a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. Both cameras support electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and video recording up to 1080p.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y600s Pro include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Other features include stereo speakers, an infrared remote control, face recognition and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y600s Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and reverse charging. The battery has a rated capacity of 10,000mAh. It also has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security.

The handset measures 163.90×76.50×8.15mm in Moonlight Black and Starry Purple, while the Floating Gold variant measures 8.25mm thick. It weighs 221g in the former colours and 223g in Floating Gold.