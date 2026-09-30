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  • Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know

Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know

The Vivo Y600 5G will reportedly have the same hardware specifications as the Vivo V80 Lite

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 16:20 IST
Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo’s Y600 5G should appear very similar to the Vivo V80 Lite (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo launched its V80 Lite in Malaysia with a 10,000mAh battery
  • It plans to launch the same handset in India as the Vivo S2 FE
  • Another device called the Vivo Y600 5G may be announced globally
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Vivo recently launched its V80 Lite smartphone in Malaysia. The handset's highlight feature was its 10,000mAh battery. Vivo is now geared up to launch the same handset under a new name in India. According to previous reports, the handset is reported to be called the Vivo S2 FE in India. Now, another handset with similar specifications has been spotted on the Google Play Console. This handset is tagged as the Vivo Y600 5G and is reportedly similar to the Vivo V8 Lite in terms of hardware.

Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console

According to a report by TheTechOutlook, an unannounced handset with the model number V2626 has been spotted on the Google Play Console. Smartphones listed here are usually announced within a month or two, so this handset should launch soon.

The handset has also been named ‘Y600 5G', which means it belongs to Vivo's Y600 series. Vivo has previously launched its Y600 Turbo and Y600i handsets in China. The report further claims that the Vivo Y600 5G could be a rebranded version of the Vivo V80 Lite, which was recently launched in Malaysia.

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Vivo Y600 5G might come with an MT6858 SoC, also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 7100 has an octa-core architecture with 4 x Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and 4 x Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. However, the report claims that the handset might mostly end up with the Dimensity 7300e chipset (from the Vivo V80 Lite), which has the same clock speed.

The Vivo Y600 5G is also shown to have 6GB of RAM. It is also reported to run Vivo's OriginOS based on Android 16. The listing further reveals that the upcoming model from Vivo might come with a resolution of 1,260 x 2,800 pixels and a reported pixel density of 440 ppi. No other hardware details of the smartphone have been revealed in the listing.

The Vivo V80 Lite is also headed to India as the S2 FE, an affordable model to the Vivo S2. As per a previous report, the Vivo S2 FE is reported to be priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone will reportedly be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset and feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Vivo S2 FE will have IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Lastly, the phone will also have a 10,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y600i

Vivo Y600i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.87-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1592 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y600 5G, Vivo, Vivo Y600 5G Specifications, Vivo Y600 5G Display, Vivo Y600 5G Software
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know
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