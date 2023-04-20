Technology News

ZTE Axon 40 Lite With Unisoc T616, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Axon 40 Lite has been launched in Mexico in Black and Blue colourways.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 April 2023
ZTE Axon 40 Lite With Unisoc T616, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: ZTE/Mexico

ZTE Axon 40 Lite packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • ZTE Axon 40 Lite features a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS display
  • ZTE Axon 40 Lite comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

ZTE has launched the new Axon 40 Lite smartphone in Mexico. The handset comes in two colour variants — Blue and Black. Priced at MXN 3,999 (roughly Rs. 18,100), the phone sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The newly launched ZTE Axon 40 Lite features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

ZTE Axon 40 Lite price, availability

The ZTE Axon 40 Lite is priced at MXN 3,999 (roughly Rs. 18,100) in Mexico. The smartphone is being offered in two colour options — Black and Blue. It is available for sale on the Telcel website.

ZTE Axon 40 Lite specifications, features

The newly launched dual SIM-capable ZTE Axon 40 Lite runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution, 20:9 screen ratio, and a water drop notch housing a selfie camera. The handset is powered by Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with 6GB dynamic RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W charging.

For optics, the smartphone packs a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by dual 2-megapixel sensors on the back panel. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Axon 40 Lite include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. Additionally, it features a fingerprint sensor placed on the power button, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, and compass. The ZTE Axon 40 Lite weighs 182g and measures 163 × 74 × 8.3mm in size.

ZTE Axon 40 Lite

ZTE Axon 40 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Further reading: ZTE Axon 40 Lite specifications, ZTE Axon 40 Lite launch, ZTE Axon 40 Lite, ZTE
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
ZTE Axon 40 Lite With Unisoc T616, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
