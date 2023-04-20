Technology News

European Parliament Backs EU's First Set of Regulations for Crypto Assets; Rules to Roll Out in 2024

EU states have already given the nod to the rules which will be rolled out in mid-2024.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2023 18:51 IST
European Parliament Backs EU's First Set of Regulations for Crypto Assets; Rules to Roll Out in 2024

Photo Credit: Reuters

European Parliament voted by 517 in favour and 38 against

Highlights
  • The firms trading crypto will need a license by a national regulator
  • It will be a "passport" to operate the 27-member country bloc
  • Major service providers will have to disclose their energy consumption

The European Parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly backed the European Union's first set of rules to regulate cryptoasset markets.

Parliament voted by 517 in favour and 38 against to approve the world's first comprehensive set of regulations for issuing and trading cryptoassets such as bitcoin.

"This regulation brings a competitive advantage for the EU," said Stefan Berger, the lawmaker who steered the rules through parliament.

"The European crypto-asset industry has regulatory clarity that does not exist in countries like the U.S.," Berger said.

EU states have already given the nod to the rules which will be rolled out from mid 2024, requiring firms that issue and trade cryptoassets to be licensed by a national regulator, giving them a "passport" to serve customers across the 27-member country bloc.

Major service providers will have to disclose their energy consumption.

"I hope that our rules could become a model for other countries," the EU's financial services chief, Mairead McGuinness, said in a debate on the rules on Wednesday.

Parliament also backed new rules for tracing transfers of cryptoassets like bitcoins and electronic money tokens.

It applies the international "travel rule" already used in traditional financial transactions, meaning information on the source and recipient of the cryotoasset will have to accompany and be stored on both sides of the transfer to help combat money laundering.

The tracing rule also covers transactions above 1,000 euros from "self-hosted" wallet or crypto address of a private user.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Parliament, crypto, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency laws, cryptoasset, Crypto Regulations
Indian Automobile Tycoon Anand Mahindra Hints at Considering Bitcoin Payments for Cars

Related Stories

European Parliament Backs EU's First Set of Regulations for Crypto Assets; Rules to Roll Out in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  3. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  4. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  5. iOS 16.4.1 Update May Leave Phones Overheated, But You Should Update Anyway
  6. Google Pixel Tablet Pricing Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs Go Official
  8. OnePlus Nord N30 Could Reportedly Be a Rebranded Version of This Phone
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  10. Michael Schumacher's Family Planning Legal Action Over AI 'Interview'
#Latest Stories
  1. European Parliament Backs EU's First Set of Regulations for Crypto Assets; Rules to Roll Out in 2024
  2. Poco F5 India Launch Teased, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed: All Details
  3. Indian Automobile Tycoon Anand Mahindra Hints at Considering Bitcoin Payments for Cars
  4. Michael Schumacher's Family Planning Legal Action Against German Magazine Over AI-Generated Interview
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 Spotted on Google Play Console, Could Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report
  6. Irrfan Khan’s The Song of Scorpions Sets April Release Date in India
  7. TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy
  8. Zee5's New Fantasy Series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu to Stream May 5
  9. Cybersecurity, IP Theft and Accidents Top Three Threats to Indian Industry, Survey Shows
  10. Google Pixel Tablet Price Leaked Online, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.