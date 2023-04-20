Technology News
OnePlus Nord N30 Spotted on Google Play Console, Could Be Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report

OnePlus Nord N30 was listed on Google Play Console with the model number CPH2513/CPH2515.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 April 2023 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N30 is said to succeed OnePlus Nord N20 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N30 could be a rebranded Nord CE 3 Lite
  • The handset will likely sport a full HD+ display
  • The OnePlus Nord N30 could pack 8GB RAM

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new phone, the OnePlus Nord N30, which will succeed the Nord N20. The smartphone has recently appeared on Google Play Console listing, revealing some of its key details in the process. The listing hints that the purported Nord N30 will ship as a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in the US. The smartphone is likely to feature a full HD+ resolution display, 8GB RAM, and could be powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was recently launched with the same Snapdragon processor.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing with the model number CPH2513/CPH2515. The listing suggests that the smartphone is likely to sport a full HD+ display. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For software support, it is likely to run on Android 13.

All these new details hints that it could be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which recently launched in India. However, OnePlus is yet to reveal any details on the same.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It sports a 6.72-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G ships with a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and EIS support. It also has a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone runs on the new OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin based on Android 13. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G measures 165.5x76x8.3mm and weighs 195 grams.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
