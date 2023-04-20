OnePlus is reportedly working on a new phone, the OnePlus Nord N30, which will succeed the Nord N20. The smartphone has recently appeared on Google Play Console listing, revealing some of its key details in the process. The listing hints that the purported Nord N30 will ship as a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in the US. The smartphone is likely to feature a full HD+ resolution display, 8GB RAM, and could be powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was recently launched with the same Snapdragon processor.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing with the model number CPH2513/CPH2515. The listing suggests that the smartphone is likely to sport a full HD+ display. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For software support, it is likely to run on Android 13.

All these new details hints that it could be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which recently launched in India. However, OnePlus is yet to reveal any details on the same.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It sports a 6.72-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G ships with a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and EIS support. It also has a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone runs on the new OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin based on Android 13. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G measures 165.5x76x8.3mm and weighs 195 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.