Poco F5 India Launch Teased, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed: All Details

Poco F5 could be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 April 2023 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F5 5G is likely to succeed the Poco F4 5G (above) in India

Highlights
  • Poco F5 with model number 23013PC75G showed up on the Geekbench website
  • Redmi Note 12 Turbo was launched in China in March
  • Poco F5 could run on Android 13

Poco F5 may launch soon in India. The handset recently appeared on benchmarking website including Geekbench suggesting its possible specifications, which could include Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 13 operating system. Most recently, Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon has hinted at its arrival in India. Tandon on Twitter described the upcoming handset with five words that start with the letter ‘F'. He already confirmed that the next smartphone from the brand will debut in two RAM and storage options — 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Himanshu Tandon on Thursday took to Twitter to hint about Poco's forthcoming handset. He described the upcoming handset in five words that start with the letter ‘F' as fast, finetuned, fearless, fantastic, and futuristic. This could be a reference to the Poco F5.

Earlier today, he teased the RAM and storage configuration of the Poco F5 without confirming the moniker. He confirmed that the next Poco smartphone will be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

Recently, a Poco smartphone said to be the Poco F5 with model number 23013PC75G showed up on the Geekbench website with 1,118 points in single-core testing and 4,236 points in multi-core testing. The listing suggested Android 13, 8GB RAM, and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming phone.

The Poco F5 5G is likely to succeed the Poco F4 5G in India. It is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. If this rumour holds any weight, then the specifications of the Poco F5 5G could be identical to that of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo was launched in China in March with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x1,080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support are the other specifications of the handset.

