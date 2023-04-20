Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12 Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

MIUI 14 for the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G brings new features, super icons, and animal widgets.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 April 2023 16:13 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G launched earlier this year in January

Highlights
  • The update on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G bears build number 14.0.2.0.SMOINXM
  • The MIUI 14 update is first available to users enrolled to Mi Pilots
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G MIUI 14 update also bring latest security patch

Xiaomi's MIUI 14 is rolling out to two more Redmi phones bringing in the latest security patches, the latest firmware version, and more. The latest update package, reportedly based on Android 12, is rolling out on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and has a size of 4.05 GB. Users can download it via MIUI downloader. The update also brings March 2023 security patch. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G launched earlier this year in January, running MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

MIUI India has announced the rollout of MIUI 14 for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G via its Twitter handle. According to the details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is based on Android 12 and not the Android 13.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the update not bringing the phone up to the latest version of Android. Redmi Note 12 series not getting the Android 13 update is especially puzzling, since both the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 11 SE received the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update just last month.

The latest OS update on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a new user interface, super icons on the home screen, animal widgets, quick app launch, improved system performance, and better battery life.

The update is also said to bring the latest firmware version as well as security patches on both handsets. MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with build number 14.0.2.0.SMOINXM, according to a screengrab shared by a user.

The latest update can be downloaded via MIUI downloader. Notably, the latest OS update will be first available to the users who enrolled themselves in the Mi Pilots program and will be rolled out to a wider userbase soon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G were launched in India in January. The phones come with AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G68 GPU.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Android 12, MIUI 14, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. Apple Saket, iPhone Maker's First Store in Delhi, is Now Open
  3. iOS 16.4.1 Update May Leave Phones Overheated, But You Should Update Anyway
  4. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  5. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  6. iQoo Neo 8 Pro May Feature a Chip Faster Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  7. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  8. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  9. Realme 11 Series Design, Specifications Leak Online: Check Here
  10. Android 12-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications Tipped
  3. BTC, ETH Record Notable Losses After Period of Surge, Crypto Market Plunges by Over 4 Percent
  4. Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal – a Jackfruit Mystery Sets May 19 Release Date on Netflix
  5. Apple’s Recent iOS 16.4.1 Update Reportedly Leaves iPhones Overheated: Why You Should Update Anyway
  6. National Quantum Mission Worth Rs. 6,003 Crore Approved By Union Cabinet: Details
  7. Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit After Microsoft Removes Twitter From Ad Platform
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Teaser Poster Leaks Online, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted
  10. Jaguar Land Rover Announces GBP 15 Billion Investment in EVs to Catch Up With Rivals: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.