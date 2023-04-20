Xiaomi's MIUI 14 is rolling out to two more Redmi phones bringing in the latest security patches, the latest firmware version, and more. The latest update package, reportedly based on Android 12, is rolling out on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and has a size of 4.05 GB. Users can download it via MIUI downloader. The update also brings March 2023 security patch. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G launched earlier this year in January, running MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

MIUI India has announced the rollout of MIUI 14 for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G via its Twitter handle. According to the details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is based on Android 12 and not the Android 13.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the update not bringing the phone up to the latest version of Android. Redmi Note 12 series not getting the Android 13 update is especially puzzling, since both the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 11 SE received the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update just last month.

The latest OS update on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a new user interface, super icons on the home screen, animal widgets, quick app launch, improved system performance, and better battery life.

The update is also said to bring the latest firmware version as well as security patches on both handsets. MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with build number 14.0.2.0.SMOINXM, according to a screengrab shared by a user.

The latest update can be downloaded via MIUI downloader. Notably, the latest OS update will be first available to the users who enrolled themselves in the Mi Pilots program and will be rolled out to a wider userbase soon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G were launched in India in January. The phones come with AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G68 GPU.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.