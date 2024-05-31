6 Reasons Why the POCO F6 Is the Perfect Phone Under Rs. 30,000

The smartphone world is abuzz with the exclusive launch of the POCO F6. Launched at 25,999*, this phone offers a unique blend of high-end features and affordability that's hard to find elsewhere. Here are six reasons why the POCO F6 should be your next smartphone, offering you a top-notch experience.

Exceptional Performance

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the POCO F6 is incredibly fast. Whether you're gaming, multitasking, or using demanding apps, this phone handles it all with ease. The efficient 4 nm design, along with up to 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, ensures everything runs smoothly. With Wildboost 3.0, the phone's gaming performance gets an extra boost, while the POCO IceLoop Cooling Technology keeps it cool even during heavy use. It has an impressive Antutu Score of about 1.5 million, making it one of the best-performing phones under Rs. 30,000 and able to compete with phones that cost up to Rs. 50,000.

Minimalistic Design Aesthetics

The POCO F6 boasts a sleek, modern design that is both stylish and practical. Its slim, lightweight build makes it comfortable to hold and use, while the smooth edges enhance its ergonomic feel. The minimalistic yet sophisticated look of the POCO F6 exudes a premium feel, making it a standout device. Available in Titanium and Black colours, the POCO F6 is designed to appeal to those who appreciate elegance and simplicity.

Impressive Camera Features

Photography enthusiasts will love the POCO F6's advanced camera setup. The primary 50-megapixel Sony sensor captures stunningly detailed photos, even in low light, thanks to its large f/1.59 aperture. The phone also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera for capturing expansive landscapes and a 20-megapixel front camera for beautiful selfies. It also includes HDR 10+ support, optical image stabilisation, and AI motion tracking focus to ensure your photos and videos are always top-notch.

Immersive Display

The POCO F6 features a high-quality 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and narrow bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. The screen supports Dolby Vision® and HDR10+, ensuring vibrant colours and sharp details that bring everything to life. Whether you're browsing social media, watching movies, or playing games, the display offers one of the best experiences in its segment. The smooth touch control enhances your interaction with the phone, making it a breeze to use. Additionally, both devices have TUV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection certification, making them safer for your eyes during long viewing sessions.

Advanced AI Features

The POCO F6 comes packed with advanced AI capabilities that make using the phone a fun experience. From AI-driven photography enhancements like Magic Eraser Pro to remove unwanted elements from your photos, Intelligent Image Expansion to easily expand your images, and AI Photo Album Search to smoothly find your favourite photos, this phone is designed to make your life easier. The AI Bokeh mode ensures stunning portrait shots with a professional touch. With AI Gesture Control for Netflix and other apps getting support in upcoming OTA updates, you can control your movies and TV shows without using your hands. The AI modes in Wildboost 3.0 also enhances the gaming performance, providing a seamless experience for gamers.

Great Value for Money

At a price point under Rs. 30,000, the POCO F6 offers unbeatable value. It provides a flagship-level experience without the hefty price tag. From its sophisticated design and powerful camera system to its top-notch performance and advanced AI features, the POCO F6 is a wise investment for anyone seeking a high-quality smartphone on a budget. Check out all the variants and their price below:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 27,999*

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 29,999*

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs. 31,999*

If you're looking for a new smartphone that offers excellent value, the POCO F6 should be at the top of your list.

*with bank discounts and offers