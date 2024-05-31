POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro – POCO's Unmatched Performance Portfolio in 2024!

In 2024, POCO again captured the smartphone market's attention with its latest release, the POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro, launched earlier this year. Both devices offer a great combination of advanced features, powerful performance, and sleek designs, making them stand out for tech enthusiasts and everyday users. Let's take a closer look at what makes these phones exceptional.

Performance and Battery Life

Powerful Processors:

Performance is not just a highlight, but a defining feature of both models. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor powers the POCO F6, while the POCO X6 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. These processors ensure not just smooth, but exceptional and efficient performance, whether you're gaming, multitasking, or running heavy applications. Both phones come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample memory and storage for all your needs.

In addition, both devices are equipped with impressive cooling systems to manage heat effectively. The POCO F6 uses the POCO IceLoop Cooling System, while the POCO X6 Pro has a Vapour Chamber Cooling System. These cooling technologies help maintain excellent performance during heavy usage.

Both models come with advanced gaming features that are perfect for gamers. The POCO F6 features Wildboost 3.0, and the POCO X6 Pro comes with Wildboost 2.0. These gaming features are designed to provide a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. These enhancements and overall features make the POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro the best-performing devices under Rs. 30,000.

Long-Lasting Battery:

Battery life is another strong suit of these devices. The POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro feature robust 5000 mAh batteries, capable of lasting a full day of heavy use. Also, POCO X6 Pro supports 67W fast charging, and POCO F6 supports 90W fast charging, allowing you to recharge your device and always stay ahead in the game.

Design and Display

Sleek and Modern Design:

The POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro have unique design languages catering to different tastes. The POCO F6 boasts a more minimalistic and sophisticated look, with smooth edges and a lightweight build for the ultimate comfort. It is available in stylish colours like Titanium and Black, which enhance its sleek appearance.

On the other hand, the POCO X6 Pro stands out with its bold and iconic POCO design. It features a vegan leather back panel for the Poco Yellow colour variant, giving it a premium feel and texture. However, the Racing Grey and Spectre Black colour variants have a glossy plastic back panel that provides a sleek and shiny finish. The X6 Pro also has a distinctive four-camera-like decoration on the back, reinforcing its unique aesthetic.

Both designs are not just about looks; they are crafted to offer practicality and comfort, ensuring a pleasant experience whether you're using the phone for work or play.

High-Quality Display:

Both models boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The POCO X6 Pro and POCO F6 have 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 1800 and 2400 nits, making them exceptionally bright and clear even in direct sunlight. These displays support Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ content, so you'll get excellent sound and picture quality. Additionally, both devices have TUV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection certification, making them safer for your eyes during long viewing sessions. These features make the displays perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

Camera Capabilities

Advanced Camera Systems:

The POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro are equipped with impressive camera setups designed for photography enthusiasts. The POCO F6 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the POCO X6 Pro features a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Both phones come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), ensuring your photos and videos are clear and stable even in challenging conditions.

In addition to their robust camera hardware, both models offer a variety of camera modes to enhance your photography experience. The POCO F6's camera and gallery include advanced AI features such as AI Photo Album Search, Magic Eraser Pro, and Intelligent Image Expansion, making photo management and editing a breeze. These features elevate the user experience, allowing you to easily search for photos, remove unwanted elements, and intelligently fill in the missing parts of your photos. Whether you are a casual user or a photography enthusiast, these advanced camera systems provide all the tools you need to capture and edit stunning images.

Versatile Lenses:

In addition to the primary sensors, both phones include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens for wide landscape shots. The POCO X6 Pro also has a 2-megapixel macro lens, while the POCO F6 boasts a 20-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. Features like HDR 10+ and AI motion tracking focus further enhance the camera experience, ensuring every shot is high-quality.

User Experience and Durability

Both smartphones are powered by the latest Android 14 OS, sweetened by Xiaomi's HyperOS. This combination ensures a seamless and user-friendly interface.

The POCO X6 Pro and POCO F6 are not just about performance and features but also durability and convenience. The POCO X6 Pro has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and the POCO F6 has an IP64 rating; hence, they are always ready to go wherever you want. Both phones feature IR blaster, adding a touch of comfort to their fantastic list of features.

Get Them Now!

The POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro define POCO's commitment to providing high-quality smartphones that combine advanced features, powerful performance, and sleek designs. Whether you are looking for a reliable mid-range phone like the POCO F6 or a feature-packed powerhouse like the POCO X6 Pro, POCO's 2024 lineup offers exceptional value. Check out prices for both the phone's variants and their price:

POCO X6 Pro:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 24,499

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs. 26,499

POCO F6:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 31,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs. 33,999

These phones are perfect for users who demand outstanding performance, innovative features, and excellent value for money. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the POCO F6 and POCO X6 Pro should be at the top of your list.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.