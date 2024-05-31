Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • God of War Ragnarok PC Port, Concord, Astro Bot and More: Everything Announced at PlayStation State of Play

God of War Ragnarok PC Port, Concord, Astro Bot and More: Everything Announced at PlayStation State of Play

Team Asobi is working on Astro Bot, a sequel to Astro’s Playroom that is set to arrive later this year on PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 May 2024 20:12 IST
God of War Ragnarok PC Port, Concord, Astro Bot and More: Everything Announced at PlayStation State of Play

Photo Credit: Sony

The State of Play showcase focused on PS5 and PS VR2 games

Highlights
  • State of Play featured new trailer for live service shooter Concord
  • Horror titles Until Dawn and Silent Hill 2 also got new trailers
  • God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC September 19, 2024
Advertisement

Sony held its State of Play showcase early Friday, where it made several new announcements on upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games. The PlayStation parent provided updates on some already announced games and came out with a few new reveals. As rumoured, Team Asobi is working on Astro Bot, a sequel to Astro's Playroom that is set to arrive later this year on PS5. The showcase also featured new trailers for live service shooter Concorde and horror titles Until Dawn and Silent Hill 2.

State of Play kicked off the summer season of video games industry showcase events, where major publishers and developers will announce updates on upcoming titles and reveal new games. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest begins June 7, followed by the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. While Sony didn't announce a project from its major studios, the State of Play showcase had plenty of interesting announcements for the coming year. Here's everything that was announced or revealed during the stream

God of War Ragnarok coming to PC

God of War Ragnarok is the latest first-party PlayStation title being ported to PC. Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed action-adventure title, which was released on PS5 and PS4 in 2022, will launch on PC on September 19, 2024. The port will be done in collaboration with Jetpack Interactive, the studio that worked on the PC port of God of War (2018).

The announcement came with a trailer, confirming that the PC version of the game will get PC features like unlocked framerates, support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1 and Intel XeSS 1.3 upscaling techniques, and super ultra-wide monitor support. The game will also include last year's Valhalla DLC.

Astro Bot

Team Asobi is finally bringing a sequel to Astro's Playroom, the 3D platformer that came pre-installed on PS5 and served as a tech demo for new DualSense controller features. Astro Bot is described as a “space adventure” much larger in scope than previous games, where players will get to explore six galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro's crew.

Astro Bot announcement came with a lengthy gameplay trailer, showing diverse environments and new gameplay mechanics. The game will launch September 6 exclusively on PS5, with pre-orders going live June 7.

Concord

Firewalk Studios' upcoming multiplayer shooter Concord received a new trailer at State of Play, revealing gameplay, world and its characters and their distinct abilities. First teased last year, Concord is a 5v5 multiplayer shooter in the vein of Overwatch and Valorant.

The live service title will launch on both PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024. The game will get a planned beta test ahead of launch.

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 remake received a new trailer, revealing its release date. The psychological survival horror, which was first announced in 2022, is arriving on PS5 and PC on October 8. The new trailer showed off more combat from the game, which is now available for pre-order.

After the State of Play showcase, Konami hosted a Silent Hill Transmission livestream, where it provided updates on several Silent Hill projects and showed off 13 minutes' worth of gameplay for Silent Hill 2 remake.

Until Dawn

State of Play also showcased a new trailer for Until Dawn. The survival horror game, which is being remastered for PS5 and PC, was first announced in January. While there's no release date yet, Until Dawn got a release window confirmation. It will arrive on PC and PS5 in Fall 2024.

The new gameplay trailer showed off the visual upgrades coming to the remaster. Developed by Supermassive Games, Until Dawn was first released on PS4 in 2015.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The next entry in the Dynasty Warriors series of action games was announced at State of Play. Dynasty Warriors: Origins. The trailer showed off large-scale battles and the game's hack-and-slash action combat. The game will arrive on the PS5 sometime next year.

Monster Hunter Wilds

First revealed at the 2023 Game Awards, Monster Hunter Wilds received a new trailer at State of Play. The trailer showed off the game's beautiful environments and shed light on some of the monsters from the game. The action-RPG does not have a concrete release date, but it will arrive sometime in 2025.

Here are all other games that were announced or received updates at State of Play:

Skydance's Behemoth (PS VR2, Meta Quest, Steam VR – Fall 2024)

  • Path of Exile 2 (PC, PS5 – Early Access, Late 2024)
  • Alien: Rogue Incursion (PS VR2 – Holiday 2024)
  • Marvel Rivals (PC, PS5 – Closed Beta, July 2024)
  • Ballad of Antara (PS5 – 2025)
  • Infinity Nikki (PS5 – Beta Test, Q3 2024)
  • Where Winds Meet (PS5)
Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: State of Play, Sony, PlayStation PS5, PC, Astro Bot, God of War Ragnarok, Concord, Monster Hunter Wilds, Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn, Dynasty Warriors Origins
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Favourites' Chat Filter on Latest Beta Version: How it Works

Related Stories

God of War Ragnarok PC Port, Concord, Astro Bot and More: Everything Announced at PlayStation State of Play
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Debut With Up to 3.1K Display
  2. Vivo S19, S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: See Price
  3. Apple Will Reportedly Unveil These AI Features at WWDC 2024
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Tipped to Get a Bigger Camera Unit Than Its Predecessor
  5. OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  7. Infinix Smart 8 HD Review
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. God of War Ragnarok PC Port, Concord, Astro Bot and More: Everything Announced at PlayStation State of Play
  2. WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Favourites' Chat Filter on Latest Beta Version: How it Works
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Reveal Rear Panel With Sharper Corners
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring 'Lost Mode' to Track Misplaced Wearable Spotted in Development: Report
  5. Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Teased By Senior Executive Ahead of Debut: Expected Specifications, Price
  6. Realme C63 With 6.74-Inch Display, Unisoc T612 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. RBI Data Shows CBDC Wholesale Circulation Dropped, Retail Usage Sees Massive Jump: Report
  8. Google's Latest Android Feature Drop Brings RCS Message Editing, Instant Hotspot Feature
  9. Instagram Rolls Out New Features for Notes, Adds Option to Limit Interactions to Close Friends
  10. Vivo Watch GT With Up to 21 Days Battery Life, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »