Sony held its State of Play showcase early Friday, where it made several new announcements on upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games. The PlayStation parent provided updates on some already announced games and came out with a few new reveals. As rumoured, Team Asobi is working on Astro Bot, a sequel to Astro's Playroom that is set to arrive later this year on PS5. The showcase also featured new trailers for live service shooter Concorde and horror titles Until Dawn and Silent Hill 2.

State of Play kicked off the summer season of video games industry showcase events, where major publishers and developers will announce updates on upcoming titles and reveal new games. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest begins June 7, followed by the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. While Sony didn't announce a project from its major studios, the State of Play showcase had plenty of interesting announcements for the coming year. Here's everything that was announced or revealed during the stream

God of War Ragnarok coming to PC

God of War Ragnarok is the latest first-party PlayStation title being ported to PC. Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed action-adventure title, which was released on PS5 and PS4 in 2022, will launch on PC on September 19, 2024. The port will be done in collaboration with Jetpack Interactive, the studio that worked on the PC port of God of War (2018).

The announcement came with a trailer, confirming that the PC version of the game will get PC features like unlocked framerates, support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1 and Intel XeSS 1.3 upscaling techniques, and super ultra-wide monitor support. The game will also include last year's Valhalla DLC.

Astro Bot

Team Asobi is finally bringing a sequel to Astro's Playroom, the 3D platformer that came pre-installed on PS5 and served as a tech demo for new DualSense controller features. Astro Bot is described as a “space adventure” much larger in scope than previous games, where players will get to explore six galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro's crew.

Astro Bot announcement came with a lengthy gameplay trailer, showing diverse environments and new gameplay mechanics. The game will launch September 6 exclusively on PS5, with pre-orders going live June 7.

Concord

Firewalk Studios' upcoming multiplayer shooter Concord received a new trailer at State of Play, revealing gameplay, world and its characters and their distinct abilities. First teased last year, Concord is a 5v5 multiplayer shooter in the vein of Overwatch and Valorant.

The live service title will launch on both PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024. The game will get a planned beta test ahead of launch.

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 remake received a new trailer, revealing its release date. The psychological survival horror, which was first announced in 2022, is arriving on PS5 and PC on October 8. The new trailer showed off more combat from the game, which is now available for pre-order.

After the State of Play showcase, Konami hosted a Silent Hill Transmission livestream, where it provided updates on several Silent Hill projects and showed off 13 minutes' worth of gameplay for Silent Hill 2 remake.

Until Dawn

State of Play also showcased a new trailer for Until Dawn. The survival horror game, which is being remastered for PS5 and PC, was first announced in January. While there's no release date yet, Until Dawn got a release window confirmation. It will arrive on PC and PS5 in Fall 2024.

The new gameplay trailer showed off the visual upgrades coming to the remaster. Developed by Supermassive Games, Until Dawn was first released on PS4 in 2015.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The next entry in the Dynasty Warriors series of action games was announced at State of Play. Dynasty Warriors: Origins. The trailer showed off large-scale battles and the game's hack-and-slash action combat. The game will arrive on the PS5 sometime next year.

Monster Hunter Wilds

First revealed at the 2023 Game Awards, Monster Hunter Wilds received a new trailer at State of Play. The trailer showed off the game's beautiful environments and shed light on some of the monsters from the game. The action-RPG does not have a concrete release date, but it will arrive sometime in 2025.

Here are all other games that were announced or received updates at State of Play:

Skydance's Behemoth (PS VR2, Meta Quest, Steam VR – Fall 2024)

Path of Exile 2 (PC, PS5 – Early Access, Late 2024)

Alien: Rogue Incursion (PS VR2 – Holiday 2024)

Marvel Rivals (PC, PS5 – Closed Beta, July 2024)

Ballad of Antara (PS5 – 2025)

Infinity Nikki (PS5 – Beta Test, Q3 2024)

Where Winds Meet (PS5)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.