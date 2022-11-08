Technology News
loading

Lunar Eclipse 2022: How to Watch the Last Total Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon Until 2025

You can use binoculars or a telescope to enhance the view and the red colour of Earth's only natural satellite.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 8 November 2022 15:29 IST
Lunar Eclipse 2022: How to Watch the Last Total Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon Until 2025

Photo Credit: Pexels

The eclipse is an early evening event in central and eastern Asia, Australia, and New Zealand

Highlights
  • All stages of the eclipse occur simultaneously for everyone
  • South America will witness initial phases of the eclipse up to totality
  • Today's eclipse will be a bit brighter than the one that occurred in May

The last total lunar eclipse of the year is set to take place on Tuesday, when the Earth blocks the Sun's rays from reaching the Moon. Also known as the Blood Moon, the lunar eclipse will take place almost a year after the last total lunar eclipse, and viewers in North America, Central America, most of South America, the Pacific Ocean, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia will see the Moon darken and acquire a reddish hue on Tuesday. This will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.

How to watch the lunar eclipse

The Moon will traverse the northern half of Earth's shadow, with totality predicted to last 86 minutes. Mid-eclipse happens on November 8th at 10:59 Universal Time (UT) or 4:29pm IST, around six days before apogee, when the Moon is farthest from Earth in its orbit. The actual clock times of the eclipse depend on your time zone.

You don't need any equipment to observe a Blood Moon, but binoculars or a telescope can help enhance the view and the red colour of Earth's only natural satellite.

You can also watch the lunar eclipse from the video embedded below

What to expect from the lunar eclipse

As a result, during the eclipse, the Moon will appear 7 percent smaller than it does when it's at perigee (closest to Earth), but the difference is imperceptible. The eclipse on Tuesday will be a bit brighter than the one that occurred in May -- especially in the Moon's northern half -- since the Moon doesn't glide as close to the dark center of Earth's shadow.

There are several delightful extras viewers can look out for while admiring the eclipse. During totality, Earth's shadow dims the Moon sufficiently for stars to be visible right up to its edge. In addition, Uranus reaches opposition just a day after the eclipse, when it's directly opposite the Earth from the Sun and at its closest and brightest.

And on eclipse night the distant planet will be upper left of the red-hued Moon -- binoculars will reveal the planet's pale disk. The farther west you are, the smaller the gap between planet and Moon. Also, the Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peak around this time, so eclipse-watchers might be treated to a few meteors streaking across the night sky.

All stages of the eclipse occur simultaneously for everyone, but not everyone will see the full eclipse. Weather permitting, observers in western North America will witness the entirety of the event on the morning of November 8, with the partial eclipse phase beginning an hour or so after midnight. In Hawai'i, the eclipsed Moon will be directly overhead. Viewers in the central parts of the continent will see all of totality and most of the final partial phases, while those on the East Coast can watch the Sun rise as totality ends.

South America will witness the initial phases of the eclipse up to totality, while Central America can enjoy the show a bit longer and see it through the total phase. The eclipse is an early evening event in central and eastern Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Moon rises either during the earlier partial phases or during totality.

What to observe during the lunar eclipse.

The Moon's leading edge enters the pale outer fringe of Earth's shadow: the penumbra. You are unlikely to notice anything until the Moon is about halfway across the penumbra.

  1. Watch for a slight darkening on the Moon's left side as seen from North America. The penumbral shading becomes stronger as the Moon moves deeper in.
  2. The penumbra is the region where an astronaut standing on the Moon would see Earth covering only part of the Sun's disc.
  3. The Moon's leading edge enters the umbra, the cone of Earth's shadow within which the Sun's completely hidden. You should notice a dramatic darkening on the leading edge of the lunar disk. With a telescope, you can watch the edge of the umbra slowly engulfing one lunar feature after another, as the entire sky begins to grow darker.
  4. The trailing edge of the Moon slips into the umbra for the beginning of total eclipse. But the Moon won't black out completely: It's sure to glow some shade of intense orange or red.
  5. Why is this? The Earth's atmosphere scatters and bends (refracts) sunlight that skims its edges, diverting some of it onto the eclipsed Moon. If you were on the Moon during a lunar eclipse, you'd see the Sun hidden by a dark Earth rimmed with the reddish light of all the sunrises and sunsets ringing the world at that moment.
  6. The red umbral glow can be quite different from one eclipse to the next. Two main factors affect its brightness and hue. The first is simply how deeply the Moon goes into the umbra as it passes through; the center of the umbra is darker than its edges. The other factor is the state of Earth's atmosphere. If a major volcanic eruption has recently polluted the stratosphere with thin global haze, a lunar eclipse can be dark red, ashen brown, or occasionally almost black.
  7. In addition, blue light is refracted through Earth's clear, ozone-rich upper atmosphere above the thicker layers that produce the red sunrise-sunset colors. This ozone-blue light tints the Moon also, especially near the umbra's edge. You'll need binoculars or a telescope to see this effect.
  8. As the Moon progresses along its orbit, events replay in reverse order. The Moon's edge re-emerges into the sunlight, ending totality and beginning a partial eclipse again.
  9. When all of the Moon escapes the umbra, only the last, penumbral shading is left. Sometime later, nothing unusual remains.
Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon, Blood Moon, Uranus
Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
iPad Pro: Should You Upgrade to M2?

Related Stories

Lunar Eclipse 2022: How to Watch the Last Total Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon Until 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 Series Gets Android 13: Report
  2. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  3. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  4. Snap Sounds Creator Fund With Rs. 40 Lakh Grants for Artists Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. FTX Founder Dismisses Balance Sheet Concerns After Rival Binance Announces Token Liquidation
  3. Twitter's Pared-Down Staff Said to Struggle With Misinformation Amid US Midterm Elections
  4. Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Images Surface With Zeiss Optics, Tipped to Offer Up to 100x Zoom
  5. Stellantis Pauses Paid Advertisements on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  6. Nvidia Announces Advanced A800 Chip for Chinese Market That Meets New US Export Controls
  7. Twitter Neutrality Called Into Question as Elon Musk Posts Partisan Tweets Ahead of US Midterm Elections
  8. Over 50,000 BTC Worth Over $1 Billion Recovered from Silk Road Darknet Debacle
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Sales Pass $1 Billion Within First 10 Days
  10. Japanese Shoppers Shell Out Less for Second-Hand iPhone Models as Yen Tumbles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.