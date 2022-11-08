Technology News
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk: Report

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in June 2023.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 8 November 2022 16:01 IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk: Report

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018

  • Daniel Kaluuya won Oscar for best supporting actor in 2021
  • Across the Spider-Verse is the second of a planned trilogy
  • Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will make its debut on March 29, 2024

Daniel Kaluuya is reportedly the latest addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to blockbuster Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Kaluuya is also an Oscar winner, having won best supporting actor in 2021 for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will voice Hobart “Hobie” Brown aka Spider-Punk in the new Spider-Verse movie, set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Into the Spider-Verse, which came out in 2018, followed 13-year-old Brooklyn native Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who becomes one of many Spider-Men. The movie was a unique combination of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn techniques.

The sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will see Spider-Man forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off against a powerful villain.

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers are directing the movie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also features the voice talents of Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman.

Across the Spider-Verse is being produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg.

Lord and Miller are credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Across the Spider-Verse is the second of a planned trilogy. The third part, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will make its debut worldwide on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 2 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Music Daniel Pemberton
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Marvel Entertainment, Arad Productions, Lord Miller Productions, Pascal Pictures
Further reading: Spider Man Across the Spider Verse, Spider Man Across the Spider Verse cast, Spider Man Across the Spider Verse release date, Sony Pictures, Daniel Kaluuya, Hollywood
