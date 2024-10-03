Technology News
COVID-19 Lockdown Caused Moon’s Temperature to Drop by 8-10 Kelvin, Reveals Indian Study

Indian researchers discovered that the 2020 COVID lockdown caused the Moon's temperature to drop by 8-10 K.

COVID-19 Lockdown Caused Moon’s Temperature to Drop by 8-10 Kelvin, Reveals Indian Study

The image of Earth and Moon taken by Hakuto-R mission before it crashed.

  • COVID lockdown caused Moon's temperature to drop by 8-10 K
  • Indian researchers analysed lunar temperature during 2020 lockdown
  • Reduction in Earth’s radiation linked to lunar cooling
Indian scientists recently made a fascinating discovery: the global COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 affected not only Earth but also the Moon's temperature. A study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters found that lunar nighttime temperatures dropped by 8-10 Kelvin during the strict lockdown period between April and May 2020.

Led by Dr. K. Durga Prasad and Dr. G. Ambily from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), the research team used data collected by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The team analysed six sites on the Moon's nearside between 2017 and 2023, comparing the temperature records from various years. They observed a clear decrease in temperature during the height of global lockdowns, compared to other years in the study. The reduction in Earth's outgoing radiation during this time, linked to decreased human activity and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, is believed to have caused the unusual cooling on the lunar surface.

Temperature Analysis and Future Implications

According to the research, the lowest lunar temperature recorded in 2020 was 96.2 K at one of the sites, whereas the highest of the lowest temperatures was 143.8 K in 2022. The temperature variations across years suggest that the Moon's thermal environment is sensitive to changes on Earth.

The scientists suggest that this unique period of global inactivity has provided insight into the relationship between Earth's atmosphere and the Moon. Though more data is needed to fully understand this correlation, the study opens up new possibilities for observing Earth's climate from the Moon. Future lunar-based observatories may play a significant role in monitoring the Earth's environment and improving our understanding of planetary interactions.

This discovery highlights how events on Earth can influence celestial bodies in ways we are only beginning to comprehend.

 

