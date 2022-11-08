Technology News
Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A58 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 November 2022 15:28 IST
Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A58 5G comes in Breeze Purple, Star Black, Tranquil Sea Blue colours

Highlights
  • Oppo A58 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • It features a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • The Oppo A58 5G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1

Oppo A58 5G launched in China on Tuesday. This mid-range smartphone from Oppo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that comes with support for dual-mode 5G. The Oppo A58 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a waterdrop-style notch. The handset gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast changing.

Oppo A58 5G price, availability

The Oppo A58 5G is available to pre-book in China via Oppo China online store. Its sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1.699 (roughly Rs. 19,000). This Oppo smartphone comes in Breeze Purple, Star Black, and Tranquil Sea Blue (translated) colours.

Oppo has confirmed that this smartphone will go on sale in China starting from November 10 at 8pm local time (5:30 pm IST). There is no information available on whether the Oppo A58 5G will be made available to other global markets.

Oppo A58 5G specifications, features

This mid-range smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Oppo A58 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with a Dimensity 700 GPU. It packs 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 5G using onboard storage.

The Oppo A58 5G gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. These cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps.

This smartphone measures 163.8x75.04x7.99mm and weighs around 188g, as per the company. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to provide up to 8.5 hours of gaming time. The Oppo A58 5G also comes with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast changing.

This smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. The Oppo A58 5G also features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Further reading: Oppo A58 5G, Oppo A58 5G price, Oppo A58 5G specifications, Oppo
