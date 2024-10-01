Technology News
How Fast Will the Moon's Shadow Travel During the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 2?

How fast will the moon's shadow move during the October 2024 annular solar eclipse? Discover the varying speeds.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2024 12:23 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/Don Pettit

The shadow of an annular eclipse, as seen from the International Space Station on May 20, 2012.

Highlights
  • Eclipse speed to vary by location across the Southern Hemisphere
  • Moon's shadow to exceed 10 million km/h at certain points
  • Slowest eclipse speed around 2,057 km/h near the Pacific Ocean
The annular solar eclipse on October 2, 2024, will be a remarkable celestial event. When the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, it will create a ring of fire visible from parts of the Southern Hemisphere. But how fast will this event unfold across the planet?

Why the Eclipse Speed Varies

The speed at which the moon's shadow moves during the eclipse will differ based on your geographical location. The shadow is not uniform and will shift as it crosses different parts of the Earth. The curvature of the Earth, combined with the changing distance between the moon and the ground below, affects how quickly the shadow travels across the surface.

Where the Shadow Will Move the Fastest

In some areas, particularly when the eclipse is just beginning or ending, the shadow of the moon will race at incredible speeds. At these extreme points, the moon's shadow will exceed 10 million km/h. This rapid movement occurs when the shadow hits the Earth at a sharp angle, causing the eclipse to flash across the sky in just moments.

Where the Shadow Will Move the Slowest

At certain points, particularly over the Pacific Ocean, the eclipse will slow down dramatically. In this region, the shadow of the moon will crawl at speeds of approximately 2,057 km/h. This is where the eclipse will last the longest, with the ring of fire remaining visible for several minutes, allowing observers to enjoy a prolonged view of this unique event.

What Causes the Speed Fluctuations?

The differing speeds are due to several factors. The eclipse begins when the shadow of the moon first makes contact with the Earth, which occurs at a steep angle, causing the shadow to move quickly. As the eclipse progresses, the shadow begins to strike the Earth more directly, slowing it down. The final factor is the distance between the moon and the Earth, which constantly shifts and further influences the speed.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
