Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • October 2024 Skywatching: Comet C/2023 A3, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and More Expect Over the Coming Weeks

October 2024 Skywatching: Comet C/2023 A3, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and More Expect Over the Coming Weeks

Enjoy October’s skywatching events: a comet, planetary views, and moon phases.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 October 2024 15:00 IST
October 2024 Skywatching: Comet C/2023 A3, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and More Expect Over the Coming Weeks

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The phases of the Moon for October 2024.

Highlights
  • Spot Comet C/2023 A3 from October 14-24.
  • Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter shine bright this month.
  • Watch Europa, Jupiter’s moon, on October 11 and 25.
Advertisement

October offers a fascinating opportunity for skywatchers with a new comet making its appearance and several planets visible throughout the month. A particularly intriguing comet, known as C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), will grace the evening skies after October 14. It remains to be seen whether it will be the brightest comet of the year, as it could become visible to the naked eye under the right conditions.

Key Planetary Events for October

October is also packed with planetary observations. Venus can be seen low in the western sky just after sunset. Saturn is visible in the southeast as soon as darkness falls, while Mars and Jupiter rise later in the evening. Mars appears around midnight, climbing high in the sky by dawn, and Jupiter can be seen rising earlier as the month progresses. These planets provide ideal viewing opportunities throughout the month for both seasoned astronomers and casual stargazers.

Europa and NASA's Mission

NASA is set to launch its latest mission to one of Jupiter's moons, Europa, as early as October 10. The Europa Clipper mission aims to study this moon, believed to have a vast ocean beneath its icy surface, in a bid to understand if it could harbour life. This marks the first mission dedicated to exploring an ocean world outside Earth, and it's an exciting step forward in space exploration. For those interested in spotting Europa, the moon will be visible on October 11 and 25, when it is furthest from Jupiter and can be seen clearly with binoculars.

Comet C/2023 A3: A Chance to Witness History

From October 14 to 31, skywatchers will have the chance to spot Comet C/2023 A3 as it appears low in the western sky following sunset. If the comet's tail is illuminated well by sunlight, it may become visible to the naked eye, particularly in the early evening between October 14 and 24. This comet, which has been travelling through the inner solar system, presents a rare sight as it journeys on an 80,000-year orbit from the Oort Cloud. Observers are encouraged to use binoculars or a small telescope for the best views.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Skywatching, Comet, Venus, Saturn, Mars, JUPITER, Moon Phases, Europa Clipper, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at Slimmer Design With Rounded Corners
Harvard Students Develop Meta Smart Glasses App That Reveals People's Sensitive Details
October 2024 Skywatching: Comet C/2023 A3, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and More Expect Over the Coming Weeks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 3 With Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Update for Devices With These Features
  3. New Apple Stores Planned for India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing Begins: Report
  4. Google Pixel 9a Could Arrive Earlier Than Expected
  5. iPhone SE 4 May Feature Apple's 5G Modem, A18 Chip and Apple Intelligence
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bestselling Deals
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at These Design Changes
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Get Cheaper in India With Festive Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Bill of Materials is 7 Percent Higher Than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available at Discounted Prices With Festive Offers in India
  3. Gmail's Q&A Feature Is Now Rolling Out on iOS: Here's How to Use It
  4. IMF Asks El Salvador to Narrow Scope of Bitcoin Law, Limit Public Exposure
  5. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Reduced: See New Price, Availability
  6. Realme GT Neo 7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  7. Mount Everest's Height Linked to Ancient River Changes from 89,000 Years Ago
  8. Google’s AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Begins Showing Ads to Some Users
  9. Advanced Alien Civilisations Could Self-Destruct Through Climate Change, Claims New Study
  10. Samsung Rolls Out Passkey Support for TVs and Other Smart Home Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »