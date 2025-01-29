Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Discover 19 New Quasars Using DESI Legacy Surveys Data

A team of astronomers has detected 19 quasars, revealing details about supermassive black holes and cosmic dynamics.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 23:00 IST
Astronomers Discover 19 New Quasars Using DESI Legacy Surveys Data

Photo Credit: arXiv (2025)

The DBSP/P200 spectra and images of two dual quasars, with slit placement in yellow

Highlights
  • 19 quasars identified, including lensed, dual, and projected types
  • Observations conducted with P200/DBSP at Palomar Observatory
  • Findings advance studies of supermassive black holes and redshifts
Advertisement

A significant discovery has been made in the field of astronomy, with 19 new quasars, including strongly-lensed, dual, and projected types, identified through analysis of data from the DESI Legacy Surveys photometry catalog. This breakthrough highlights the potential of quasar observations in furthering our understanding of the universe. These objects, known for their extreme luminosity and powered by supermassive black holes, have long been pivotal for research into astrophysics and cosmology. Observations were conducted at the Palomar Observatory in California.

Findings of the DESI Legacy Surveys

According to the study led by Zizhao He of the Purple Mountain Observatory, the investigation confirmed two strongly-lensed quasars, six dual quasars, and 11 projected quasars. Observations were carried out on October 15–16, 2023, using the P200/DBSP instrument. The study noted that the lensed quasars, designated J0746+1344 and J2121-0826, were observed at redshifts of 3.1 and 2.39, respectively. J0746+1344 displayed a unique configuration, with the lensing galaxy positioned beside the brightest image—an anomaly compared to typical observations.

Dual and Projected Quasars

As reported by phys.org, the six dual quasars identified showed redshifts ranging from 0.59 to 3.28, with separations between their components varying from 50,300 to 73,500 light years. Among these, J1929+6009 stood out due to a remarkably small redshift difference of less than 0.0001 and a projected separation of 62,800 light years.

The 11 projected quasars demonstrated separations spanning 35,700 to 123,400 light years. One such system, J0422+0047, was previously thought to be a gravitationally-lensed quasar system, though further analysis indicated a chance alignment of projected quasars with an intervening galaxy, complicating its classification.

Implications of the Discovery

This research underscores the importance of advanced observational techniques in uncovering unique cosmic phenomena. By analysing the behaviour, redshifts, and configurations of these quasars, astronomers aim to expand their knowledge of the universe's structure and the dynamics of supermassive black holes.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Quasars, Astronomical Discoveries, Lensed Quasars, DESI Legacy Surveys, Supermassive Black Holes
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits
Microsoft Is in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says US President Donald Trump

Related Stories

Astronomers Discover 19 New Quasars Using DESI Legacy Surveys Data
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  3. Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable PriceÂ 
  4. WhatsApp's Latest Beta Drops Support for These iPhone Models
  5. Powerbeats Pro 2 Price, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  6. Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch
  7. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices
  8. Ola Will Launch Gen 3 Platform-Based Electric Scooter in India This Week
  9. iPhone and Mac Models May Be Susceptible to Sensitive Data Theft: Report
  10. Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dashcam Review: A Reliable Budget Dashcam
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,200-Year-Old Pregnant Woman’s Sacrifice Unearthed in Ecuador's Manteño Period Burial
  2. Astronomers Discover 19 New Quasars Using DESI Legacy Surveys Data
  3. Vera C. Rubin Observatory to Detect Millions of Exploding Stars
  4. Microbes Uncovered in Amazon Peatlands Could Alter Global Carbon Dynamics
  5. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Reportedly Gets Its First Software Update With New 'Bud Return' Feature
  6. Samsung Lets Users Try Out Stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE via Remote Test Lab
  7. Mutant Cyanobacterium Chonkus Could Help Combat Climate Change with Carbon Storage
  8. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies
  9. OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report
  10. WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »