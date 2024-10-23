Technology News
English Edition

JWST Spots Isolated Supermassive Black Hole-Powered Quasars in the Early Universe

JWST’s discovery of isolated quasars from 13 billion years ago baffles scientists, raising questions about black hole growth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 October 2024 21:20 IST
JWST Spots Isolated Supermassive Black Hole-Powered Quasars in the Early Universe

Photo Credit: Christina Eilers/EIGER team

Ancient quasar powered by a supermassive black hole, captured by JWST

Highlights
  • ● JWST discovers supermassive black hole-powered quasars 13 billion years
  • ● Isolated quasars lack surrounding material to fuel their rapid growth.
  • ● Discovery challenges current theories on supermassive black hole format
Advertisement

Astronomers have uncovered something surprising while looking 13 billion years into the past using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). They've spotted supermassive black hole-powered quasars that appear to be hanging out in isolation. This is odd because, according to current theories, black holes need to be surrounded by a lot of material to grow quickly. But these quasars seem to be in areas with little to no fuel to support such growth, leaving scientists scratching their heads.

Unusual Quasar Fields

A team led by Anna-Christina Eilers, an assistant professor of physics at MIT, studied five of the earliest known quasars. While some were in environments packed with matter, others were almost empty, which was unexpected. Typically, quasars need dense surroundings to grow their black holes, but these particular ones seem to be growing without the usual supply of gas and dust. As Eilers put it, “It's difficult to explain how these quasars grew so massive if there's nothing nearby to feed them.”
Challenges to Black Hole Growth Theories

In the present universe, supermassive black holes sit at the center of galaxies and feed on surrounding matter, creating the bright phenomenon we know as quasars. The newly discovered quasars, however, appear to lack the necessary resources. This raises a big question: how did these black holes grow so fast in such a short time? Right now, the existing theories about black hole formation don't seem to explain what the JWST is showing.

The Next Steps

This discovery raises more questions than it answers. The team thinks it's possible that some of these seemingly “empty” quasar fields might actually be hiding material behind cosmic dust. They're now planning to tweak their observations to see if they can find what's been missed. What's clear is that we're still far from understanding how these supermassive black holes came to be so early in the universe's history.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JWST, supermassive black hole, quasars, early universe, black hole growth, NASA, astronomy, space discoveries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
6,000-Year-Old Wheel Origin Discovered in Carpathian Mountains; Study Suggests Copper Miners Created World's 1st Wheel
Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Reportedly Set for October 29; Could Arrive Alongside HyperOS 2.0

Related Stories

JWST Spots Isolated Supermassive Black Hole-Powered Quasars in the Early Universe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  4. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Launched Next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Debut With This Chipset on All Models
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. JWST Spots Isolated Supermassive Black Hole-Powered Quasars in the Early Universe
  2. 6,000-Year-Old Wheel Origin Discovered in Carpathian Mountains; Study Suggests Copper Miners Created World's 1st Wheel
  3. Neptunian Ridge Discovery: Scientists Map New Planet Zone in Space
  4. Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Might Have a Hidden Companion Star, New Study Claims
  5. Here's How Tibetan Women's Adapts to Thin Air in Extreme High Altitudes
  6. NASA Study Suggests Microbial Life May Thrive Beneath Martian Ice
  7. NISAR Mission 2025: NASA and ISRO Join Forces to Monitor Earth's Ecosystems and Surface Changes
  8. Colossal Meteorite Impact 3 Billion Years Ago May Have Boosted Early Life on Earth
  9. Could Sprinkling Diamond Dust in the Atmosphere Help Reverse Global Warming?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite on All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »