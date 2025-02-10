Astronomers Find a 200,000-Light-Year Black Hole Jet in the Early Universe

Astronomers have detected the longest black hole-driven jet observed in the early universe, stretching at least 200,000 light-years—twice the width of the Milky Way. The discovery was made in a quasar identified as J1601+3102, which existed when the universe was only 1.2 billion years old. Despite the immense size of its jet, the supermassive black hole at the heart of this quasar is not among the most massive, with a mass of 450 million times that of the Sun.

Observations from Multiple Telescopes

According to research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the jet was first identified using the Low-Frequency ARray (LOFAR) Telescope, a network of radio telescopes spanning Europe. Additional observations were conducted using the Gemini Near-Infrared Spectrograph (GNIRS) and the Hobby Eberly Telescope. Scientists have been investigating quasars with strong radio jets to better understand their formation and their role in galactic evolution.

As reported by space.com, Anniek Gloudemans, a researcher at NOIRLab and the study's lead author, saidthat the findings suggest exceptionally massive black holes or high accretion rates are not always required to generate powerful jets in the early universe.

Unusual Jet Structure

The research revealed that the two jets emitted from J1601+3102 are not symmetrical. One is shorter and fainter than the other, indicating that environmental factors may be influencing their development. Differences in brightness and length suggest that interactions with surrounding matter could be affecting the jet's expansion.

Frits Sweijen, an astronomer at Durham University and part of the research team, said that initial expectations were that the southern jet would be much smaller and possibly unrelated. Observations from LOFAR, however, revealed intricate radio structures extending over vast distances.

Significance of the Discovery

This discovery sheds light on how black holes and their jets influenced early galactic evolution. While supermassive black holes are found at the center of most galaxies, only some power quasars with visible jets. The detection of such an immense structure in the early universe demonstrates the effectiveness of combining data from telescopes operating at different wavelengths. Scientists now aim to determine the quasar's accretion rate to gain further insights into how these cosmic giants interact with their surroundings.