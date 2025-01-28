Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI to Release o3 Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits

OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get 100 o3-mini queries per day.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 15:33 IST
OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

OpenAI also said the next AI agent will be available to Plus subscribers on day one

Highlights
  • Currently, the ChatGPT free tier comes with the GPT-4 Turbo AI model
  • Altman also said the Operator AI agent will be added to the Plus tier
  • Operator is currently available to ChatGPT Pro users in the US
Advertisement

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made several announcements for ChatGPT users on Sunday. The o3 series of artificial intelligence (AI) models, which were unveiled in December 2024 as a research preview, will now witness its first global release. Altman stated that the o3-mini AI model will be rolling out to both the paid subscribers as well as those on the free tier of its platform. Additionally, the CEO also revealed that the recently released AI agent Operator will be made available to ChatGPT Plus users soon.

OpenAI Is Releasing the First o3 AI Model

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Altman revealed that the latest reasoning-focused large language model (LLM) series, o3, will be made available to both paid users as well as those on the free tier of its AI chatbot. Notably, o3 is the successor to the company's o1 series models.

OpenAI introduced the o3 series, comprising o3 and o3-mini, during its Christmas-styled 12-day shipping schedule in December. At the time, the AI firm said that the new AI models would offer better performance compared to the predecessor and would be able to complete more complex tasks in coding, mathematics, and natural language processing. However, its full range of capabilities and benchmark evaluations were not revealed.

Altman has now highlighted that the ChatGPT free tier will also get access to the o3-mini model, although it is likely to get high restrictions. For instance, the o1 model on the free tier was available with five queries a day. At the same time, the OpenAI CEO revealed that Plus subscribers will get 100 queries per day with the o3-mini.

Alongside, Altman also made multiple future announcements for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. First, OpenAI will soon introduce its Operator AI agent to the paid subscribers. The agent is currently available to the Pro subscribers in the US as a research preview. It can autonomously perform tasks online based on prompts given by the user and can be used to book tickets online, reserve a table in a restaurant, or buy a product online.

ChatGPT Plus users were also promised that the next AI agent launch by the company will be made available to them on the first day of the release. This was not the case with Operator, which was exclusively rolled out to Pro subscribers.

Notably, Altman also highlighted that the Pro users will get an enhanced version of the o3 series model, dubbed o3 Pro, in the coming days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Pebble Announces Return, New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development; Google Open Sources OS Source Code
Microsoft Is in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says US President Donald Trump

Related Stories

OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  4. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G, M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live
  5. Meta AI Will Soon Be Able to Remember Information About You
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
  7. New OxygenOS 15 Update Rolling Out to Global OnePlus 12R Users
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 SoC Specifications Leaked
  10. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations
  2. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, Helio G50 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Run on Exynos 2500 SoC; Chip Specifications Leaked Online
  4. OnePlus 12R Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update With Touch to Share and BeaconLink
  5. OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits
  6. Pebble Announces Return, New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development; Google Open Sources OS Source Code
  7. iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16
  8. Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 
  9. DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup
  10. KuCoin Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay Nearly $300 Million in US Crypto Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »