OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made several announcements for ChatGPT users on Sunday. The o3 series of artificial intelligence (AI) models, which were unveiled in December 2024 as a research preview, will now witness its first global release. Altman stated that the o3-mini AI model will be rolling out to both the paid subscribers as well as those on the free tier of its platform. Additionally, the CEO also revealed that the recently released AI agent Operator will be made available to ChatGPT Plus users soon.

OpenAI Is Releasing the First o3 AI Model

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Altman revealed that the latest reasoning-focused large language model (LLM) series, o3, will be made available to both paid users as well as those on the free tier of its AI chatbot. Notably, o3 is the successor to the company's o1 series models.

OpenAI introduced the o3 series, comprising o3 and o3-mini, during its Christmas-styled 12-day shipping schedule in December. At the time, the AI firm said that the new AI models would offer better performance compared to the predecessor and would be able to complete more complex tasks in coding, mathematics, and natural language processing. However, its full range of capabilities and benchmark evaluations were not revealed.

Altman has now highlighted that the ChatGPT free tier will also get access to the o3-mini model, although it is likely to get high restrictions. For instance, the o1 model on the free tier was available with five queries a day. At the same time, the OpenAI CEO revealed that Plus subscribers will get 100 queries per day with the o3-mini.

Alongside, Altman also made multiple future announcements for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. First, OpenAI will soon introduce its Operator AI agent to the paid subscribers. The agent is currently available to the Pro subscribers in the US as a research preview. It can autonomously perform tasks online based on prompts given by the user and can be used to book tickets online, reserve a table in a restaurant, or buy a product online.

ChatGPT Plus users were also promised that the next AI agent launch by the company will be made available to them on the first day of the release. This was not the case with Operator, which was exclusively rolled out to Pro subscribers.

Notably, Altman also highlighted that the Pro users will get an enhanced version of the o3 series model, dubbed o3 Pro, in the coming days.