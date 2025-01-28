Technology News
Microsoft Is in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says US President Donald Trump

The reported talks mark the second time that Microsoft has been in the frame to acquire TikTok.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 January 2025 14:25 IST
Microsoft Is in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says US President Donald Trump

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft emerged as a top bidder for TikTok in 2020, but the talks soon collapsed

  • Trump wishes to see a bidding war over TikTok
  • Microsoft has not spoken about its TikTok-related plans
  • Trump recently said he was in talks with multiple people over TikTok
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok and that he would like to see a bidding war over the app.

Microsoft declined to comment. TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment outside regular business hours.

TikTok, which has about 170 million American users, was briefly taken offline just before a law requiring its Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on January 19.

Trump, after taking office on January 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.

Trump said last week that he was in talks with multiple people over buying TikTok and would likely have a decision on the popular app's future in 30 days.

The US president has previously said that he was open to billionaire Elon Musk buying the social media app if the Tesla CEO wanted to do so. Musk, however, has not publicly commented on Trump's offer.

More recently, AI startup Perplexity AI on Sunday made a proposal to merge with TikTok, with the US government getting up to half of the new company in future, a source told Reuters on Sunday.

The reported talks mark the second time that Microsoft has been in the frame to acquire TikTok.

During his first term, Trump ordered TikTok to separate its US version from ByteDance citing national security concerns.

Microsoft emerged as a top bidder in 2020, but the talks soon collapsed, and Trump's divestment push ended a few months later when he left office.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called that deal the "strangest thing I've ever worked on."

The US government had a "particular set of requirements and then it just disappeared," he said in 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

OpenAI Asks Delhi Court to Throw Out Book Publishers Challenge in Copyright Battle

Microsoft Is in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says US President Donald Trump
