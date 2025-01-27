Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On Chip Electronics, All Functioning at Low Temperatures

Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics, All Functioning at Low Temperatures

Researchers successfully combined 1,024 silicon quantum dots with cryogenic on-chip electronics, paving the way for scalable quantum computing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2025 19:00 IST
Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics, All Functioning at Low Temperatures

Photo Credit: Nature Electronics (2025)

A 1,024 QD farm includes a schematic, QD transistor cross-section, and device response map.

Highlights
  • Researchers achieve integration of 1,024 silicon quantum dots
  • Quantum dots paired with cryogenic on-chip electronics for scalability
  • Breakthrough could lower costs and enhance quantum computing systems
Advertisement

Researchers have achieved a milestone in quantum computing by integrating 1,024 silicon-based quantum dots with digital and analog on-chip electronics, all operating at cryogenic temperatures below 1 Kelvin. This innovation is expected to advance the development of scalable quantum computing systems, which have long faced challenges in balancing scalability, performance, and energy efficiency. The integration method offers a pathway for overcoming technical obstacles while maintaining compatibility with standard silicon manufacturing techniques.

System Combines Quantum Dots and On-Chip Electronics

According to findings published in Nature Electronics, the research was conducted by a team at Quantum Motion in London, led by Edward J. Thomas and Virginia N. Ciriano-Tejel. The system demonstrates the potential to bridge room-temperature transistor behaviour with properties observed in cryogenic environments. Spin qubits within silicon quantum dots were leveraged for their high control fidelities and suitability for large-scale integration, as per the research paper.

Key Role of Quantum Dots and Rapid Characterisation

The quantum dots used in this system are nanoscale structures designed to trap and manipulate individual electrons. By incorporating these structures into a high-frequency analog multiplexer, the researchers enabled rapid characterisation of all 1,024 devices in less than 10 minutes. The system relied on radio-frequency reflectometry to ensure signal integrity, achieving a signal-to-noise voltage ratio exceeding 75 for an integration time of 3.18 microseconds, as detailed in the study.

Implications for Cost-Effective Quantum Technology Development

Automated machine learning tools were applied to extract parameters from the quantum dots, enabling insights into their performance and design. These tools were reported to offer a deeper understanding of device variability and the factors influencing quantum dot yields. Correlations were identified between cryogenic quantum dot performance and room-temperature transistor behaviour, presenting opportunities for more cost-effective optimisation processes.

As reported by phys.org, the researchers emphasised that the findings could reduce the cost and complexity of developing quantum technologies. Wider industry applications may benefit if pre-cryogenic methods and process monitoring tools are further refined, enabling enhanced scalability and performance in quantum computing systems.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: quantum dots, quantum computing, silicon quantum dots, scalable quantum systems, cryogenic electronics, machine learning, Quantum Motion
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Rare Pterosaur Neck Bone Discovery Shows Crocodilian Bite From 76 Million Years Ago
Climate-Driven Changes Reduce Agricultural Productivity in Central Europe, Claims New Study

Related Stories

Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics, All Functioning at Low Temperatures
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  2. Vivo V50, Vivo Y19e May Launch in India Soon, Spotted on BIS Site
  3. iPhone SE 4 Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Design
  4. Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics
  5. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Add Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
  6. Apple Still Developing AirPods With Camera, Heart Rate Tracker: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Suspends Sam Altman’s Iris-Scanning World Project, ANPD Issues Notice to Parent Firm 
  2. Study Reveals Integration of 1,024 Silicon Quantum Dots into On-Chip Electronics, All Functioning at Low Temperatures
  3. Realme Neo 7 SE Design, Key Features Surface Online via TENAA Website Listing
  4. Instagram Tipped to Be Working on an X-Styled Community Notes Feature
  5. Climate-Driven Changes Reduce Agricultural Productivity in Central Europe, Claims New Study
  6. Lava Yuva Smart With 6.76-inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco May Skip Launch of Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra Smartphones in India
  8. Coinbase CEO Concerned About Tokens Flooding Market, Says Thorough Evaluation No Longer Feasible 
  9. Hugging Face Introduces Compact Versions of SmolVLM Vision Language Model That Can Run on Consumer Laptops
  10. Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »