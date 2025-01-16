A technical issue has caused Blue Origin to postpone the maiden launch of its New Glenn heavy-lift rocket. The aerospace company, founded by Jeff Bezos, had initially scheduled the launch for early morning on January 13, 2025, from Florida's Space Coast. The launch window, lasting three hours, opened at 1 a.m. EST. The attempt was delayed multiple times before being officially called off at approximately 3:10 a.m. EST.

Launch Attempt Affected by Ice Formation

According to Blue Origin, as reported by space.com, ice formed within a purge line on an auxiliary power unit responsible for driving hydraulic systems. The issue was reported through the company's post on X (formerly Twitter) and led to the scrubbing of the mission. The auxiliary power unit's malfunction extended beyond the allowable launch window, preventing liftoff. Efforts to troubleshoot and resolve the issue are ongoing.

Revised Launch Schedule Announced

After the initial delay, a new launch window was set for January 14, 2025, during the same three-hour timeframe. However, subsequent assessments led the company to postpone the launch further to January 16, 2025. This adjustment provides Blue Origin additional time to address the complications.

Previous Postponements

The mission, titled NG-1, was originally scheduled for January 10, 2025. It was delayed due to adverse sea conditions in the Atlantic Ocean, where the reusable first stage of the 320-foot-tall rocket is planned to land. This stage will be recovered aboard a ship named Jacklyn, honouring Jeff Bezos' mother.

Significance of New Glenn's Maiden Flight

New Glenn represents Blue Origin's inaugural orbital-class rocket. A pathfinder version of the Blue Ring spacecraft platform will be launched as part of this test flight. Development of New Glenn has spanned nearly a decade, marking a significant milestone for the company, which currently operates suborbital missions with its New Shepard vehicle.