Blue Origin Prepares Second New Glenn Launch, Aims for Better Landing

The second launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is being targeted for late spring, as efforts are being made to enhance its landing capabilities. The 320-foot-tall rocket was first launched on January 16, 2025, from Florida's Space Coast, successfully deploying a test version of the Blue Ring spacecraft into orbit. However, the booster stage failed to land on the recovery platform at sea. The company had anticipated this possibility and has since identified potential issues affecting the landing sequence. Adjustments to the booster are being made in preparation for the upcoming launch.

Landing Challenges Identified and Addressed

According to reports, the engines performed as expected during the descent, but issues in delivering fuel from the tanks prevented a successful touchdown. Blue Origin Chief Executive Officer Dave Limp stated at the 27th Annual Commercial Space Conference that a combination of factors contributed to the failed landing. While specific technical details were not disclosed, it was mentioned that modifications are being implemented on the second booster. These changes are expected to improve landing success without delaying the next flight.

Payload for the Second Flight Yet to Be Finalized

The payload for the upcoming launch has not been officially confirmed. Reports indicate that Blue Origin is considering several options, including potential commercial missions. If no suitable payload is available, the rocket may carry a mass simulator for testing purposes. Limp mentioned that the first three flights of New Glenn are regarded as developmental missions, while commercial launches are expected to begin from the fourth flight onward.

New Glenn's Capabilities and Future Prospects

New Glenn, under development for nearly a decade, is designed to transport 50 tons of payload to low Earth orbit. Its payload fairing, measuring 23 feet in diameter, is larger than that of any operational rocket. The company aims to establish New Glenn as a competitive launch vehicle for commercial and government clients, with an emphasis on reusability and cost efficiency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)