Blue Origin Completes 10th Human Spaceflight on New Shepard with Six Passengers

Blue Origin’s NS-30 mission successfully carried six passengers on a suborbital flight, marking a key milestone.

Written by Gadgets 360 Contributor | Updated: 3 March 2025 22:34 IST
Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin launched its 10th human spaceflight on February 25, 2025.

Highlights
  • Blue Origin's NS-30 completes its 10th human spaceflight successfully
  • Six passengers experienced microgravity on the New Shepard mission
  • The reusable booster and capsule safely returned to Earth
Blue Origin successfully launched its 10th human spaceflight on February 25, 2025, from the company's West Texas facility. The suborbital mission, designated NS-30, carried six paying passengers who experienced a brief period of weightlessness before safely returning to Earth. Lift-off occurred at 10:50 a.m. EST, following a minor delay. The reusable New Shepard booster touched down approximately seven minutes after launch, while the crew capsule returned three minutes later with all parachutes deploying as expected.

Mission Details and Crew Members

According to Blue Origin, the NS-30 mission was the 30th flight of the New Shepard rocket system and marked the 10th time human passengers were transported. The six-member crew included venture capitalist Lane Bess, Spanish television presenter Jesús Calleja, entrepreneur and physicist Elaine Chia Hyde, reproductive endocrinologist Richard Scott, and hedge fund partner Tushar Shah. The sixth passenger, identified only as R. Wilson, opted to remain anonymous.

Flight Experience and Safety Measures

As reported, New Shepard flights typically last between 10 to 12 minutes, offering passengers a few moments of microgravity and a view of Earth from the edge of space. Blue Origin confirmed that the capsule's descent system functioned correctly, deploying all three parachutes. This follows an earlier uncrewed mission in which one parachute failed to open, prompting safety reassurances from the company.

Ticket Pricing and Industry Competition

The cost of a ticket aboard New Shepard remains undisclosed by Blue Origin. Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic, a direct competitor in the suborbital space tourism sector, currently charges $600,000 per seat. Analysts note that demand for commercial space travel continues to grow, with multiple private enterprises competing in the market.

Future Prospects for Space Tourism

Industry sources suggest that Blue Origin intends to continue expanding its space tourism program. The success of NS-30 reinforces the viability of reusable spaceflight technology and commercial suborbital travel. While no official announcements have been made regarding the next mission, further crewed launches are anticipated in the coming months.

Comments

  1. Xiaomi's Production-Spec SU7 Ultra Sale Officially Starts
  2. Infinix Note 50 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Unveiled With Qualcomm X85 5G Modem
  4. NASA's IM-2 Mission Brings Ice Mining, Mobile Robots, and More on Moon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed
