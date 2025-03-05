Technology News
Katy Perry to Launch on Blue Origin’s First All-Female Spaceflight Mission

Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission will see Katy Perry join an all-female crew on a historic suborbital spaceflight.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2025 23:40 IST
Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Highlights
  • Katy Perry joins Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission, an all-female crew
  • The historic flight will be led by Lauren Sánchez this spring
  • New Shepard will offer a brief suborbital experience above Earth
Singer Katy Perry has been confirmed as part of an all-female crew preparing to launch into space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. The suborbital flight, scheduled for this spring, will include a team of accomplished professionals, including STEMBoard CEO and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and mission leader Lauren Sánchez. The flight will mark a significant milestone, being the first all-female space mission since cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's historic 1963 mission.

According to Reports, the Mission Aims to Inspire Future Generations

As per Blue Origin's statement, the crew's journey is expected to encourage women across various fields to pursue careers in space exploration and STEM disciplines. Sánchez, a former news anchor and partner of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, has expressed hopes that the mission will empower future generations. Reports indicate that Perry's participation is driven by her desire to inspire her daughter and young people to explore new frontiers.

New Shepard's Suborbital Flight to Offer Brief Space Experience

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, a reusable launch vehicle, is designed to take passengers beyond the Kármán line—100 kilometres above Earth—providing a few minutes of weightlessness before returning. The fully autonomous system does not require pilots and previous missions have carried high-profile individuals such as actor William Shatner and former NFL player Michael Strahan.

NS-31 Mission Follows Blue Origin's Recent Space Tourist Flight

The announcement of this mission follows Blue Origin's NS-30 launch, which saw a diverse group of passengers, including venture capitalists and television hosts, complete a similar spaceflight. The NS-31 mission is expected to further solidify the company's role in commercial space travel while highlighting women's contributions to the field.

Further reading: Katy Perry, Blue Origin, Spaceflight, New Shepard, Lauren Sánchez, NS-31, Women in Space, Space Tourism
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
