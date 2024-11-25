Technology News
Blue Origin’s NS-28 Carries the 100th Woman in Space, Makes Safe Landing

Emily Calandrelli made history as the 100th woman in space aboard Blue Origin’s NS-28 suborbital mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2024 19:38 IST
Blue Origin’s NS-28 Carries the 100th Woman in Space, Makes Safe Landing

Photo Credit: X/Blue Origin

The flight, conducted by Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, the company’s West Texas facility

Highlights
  • Emily Calandrelli becomes 100th woman to fly to space aboard NS-28
  • Blue Origin’s NS-28 reaches 106 km above Earth’s surface
  • Crew includes six civilians, including Marc and Sharon Hagle
Emily Calandrelli, an advocate for STEM education and an aerospace engineer, made history on November 22, 2024, as the 100th woman to travel to space. The flight, conducted by Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, took off and landed at the company's West Texas facility. This suborbital journey carried six civilian passengers and reached a peak altitude of 106 kilometres, surpassing the Kármán line, which is considered the boundary of space.

Significance of Calandrelli's Flight

The ten-minute mission aboard Blue Origin's NS-28, included approximately four minutes of weightlessness. It marked Blue Origin's ninth human spaceflight, with Calandrelli accompanied by Marc and Sharon Hagle, a couple on their second Blue Origin mission; Austin Litteral, whose participation was sponsored by Whatnot, a livestream shopping platform; J.D. Russell, a former game warden and entrepreneur; and Hank Wolfond, a Canadian investment firm CEO.

Emily Calandrelli, known as “The Space Gal” online, expressed her lifelong ambition to inspire young women in STEM fields. Her journey, she stated, was a culmination of years of study in aerospace engineering and her mission to bring representation to girls in science and technology. Among her personal items was a photo montage of the 99 women who flew before her, acknowledging their contributions to paving the way.

Reflecting on the experience, Calandrelli described the view from space as profoundly moving, likening the emotional intensity to the birth of her children. The mission's logo incorporated a figure in pink overalls to symbolise her achievement, further emphasising her role as a STEM advocate.

Notable Aspects of the Flight

Blue Origin's reusable “RSS First Step” spacecraft carried the crew safely back to Earth after the booster's engine-assisted vertical landing. The flight builds on Blue Origin's efforts to expand civilian access to space. Calandrelli's achievement also places her among 714 individuals who have reached space, as recorded by the Association of Space Explorers.

The cost of Calandrelli's seat was funded through multiple sponsors, enabling her participation while providing opportunities to promote STEM education. This historic flight marks a significant step in representation for women in space exploration.

 

Comments

Further reading: Blue Origin, Space, Space Flight, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
First Zoomed-in Picture of a Star Outside Our Galaxy Captured, Revealed to Be a Dying Star
Oppo Reno 13 Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of November 25 Debut

