Blue Origin Delays New Glenn Launch to January 12 Due to Adverse Weather in Atlantic

The launch of Blue Origin's highly anticipated New Glenn rocket has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Initially planned for Friday, January 10, the liftoff was rescheduled to Sunday, January 12, at 1:00 a.m. EST (0600 GMT). This decision was taken because rough seas in the Atlantic Ocean could jeopardise the landing of the rocket's reusable first stage. The launch will proceed from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with the same three-hour launch window.

Weather Challenges Force Delay

According to a statement by Blue Origin, as reported by Space.com, the high sea state in the Atlantic presented risks to the landing operation of the rocket booster, which is designed to return to Earth and land on a barge named Jacklyn. Named after Jeff Bezos' mother, the barge is critical to the company's plans to achieve reusability. Blue Origin acknowledged the ambitious nature of attempting a first-time booster landing, emphasising their determination to succeed despite the challenges.

Technical Details of New Glenn

Standing at an impressive height of 320 feet (98 meters), the New Glenn rocket marks Blue Origin's entry into orbital-class missions. It is equipped with a reusable first stage that is intended to endure at least 25 flights, reducing the cost of space missions. This design mirrors the reusable model successfully employed by rival company SpaceX, which regularly recovers its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy boosters for reuse.

Future Missions and Contracts

Blue Origin has already secured several contracts for its New Glenn rocket. Among them are NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars and the deployment of Amazon's Kuiper internet satellites. If the launch does not proceed on Sunday, notices from the Federal Aviation Administration indicate that the company may attempt additional launches through January 16.

The mission represents a significant step for Blue Origin in advancing reusable space technology, with the industry closely monitoring the outcome of its maiden voyage.