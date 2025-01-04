Technology News
Full Moons of 2025: Dates, Supermoons, Lunar Eclipses, and Key Celestial Events

2025 will feature 12 full moons, 3 supermoons, and 2 total lunar eclipses. Here’s the full schedule of celestial events

Updated: 4 January 2025
Full Moons of 2025: Dates, Supermoons, Lunar Eclipses, and Key Celestial Events

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Kanenori

The 2025 full moons start on January 13 and end on December 4

Highlights
  • Full Moons 2025 includes 12 events, 3 supermoons, and 2 eclipses
  • Total lunar eclipses will occur in March and September 2025
  • Supermoons to brighten skies in October, November, and December 2025
In 2025, 12 full Moons will grace the skies, including three supermoons and two total lunar eclipses. These celestial events will offer unique opportunities for sky watchers worldwide. While full Moons illuminate the night sky entirely, they are best viewed as they rise, presenting a mesmerising sight. Each full Moon carries a traditional name rooted in agricultural history. Additionally, significant lunar occurrences in 2025 include the closest lunar phases aligning with supermoons and two total eclipses transforming the moon's appearance.

Full Moon Dates and Names for 2025

According to a Live Science report, the full Moons for 2025 are listed with their traditional names. The sequence begins with the Wolf Moon on January 13 and concludes with the Cold Moon on December 4. Highlights include the Worm Moon on March 14, coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, and the Harvest Moon on October 6, also a supermoon. Other supermoons will occur on November 5 and December 4.

Total Lunar Eclipses in 2025

Two total lunar eclipses are expected in 2025. As per Live Science, the Worm Moon's total eclipse will occur from March 13 to 14, lasting approximately 65 minutes. This eclipse will be visible across North and South America, displaying a reddish-orange hue. The Harvest Moon on September 7 will mark the second total eclipse, lasting 82 minutes, and will be most prominent across Asia and Australia.

Phases of the Moon and Other Events

The moon's phases, spanning a 29.5-day cycle, range from the invisible new moon to the fully illuminated full moon. Notable events in 2025 include partial solar eclipses on March 29 and September 21. These celestial events align with NASA's Artemis II mission, anticipated in September, marking humanity's next step in lunar exploration.

All events are based on reported data and provide a roadmap for astronomical enthusiasts to witness the moon's grandeur throughout the year.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
