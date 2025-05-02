Technology News
See a Wafer-Thin Crescent Moon Leapfrog Jupiter in the Post-Sunset Sky This Week

A waxing crescent moon will appear to leapfrog Jupiter in the western sky on April 30.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 19:54 IST
See a Wafer-Thin Crescent Moon Leapfrog Jupiter in the Post-Sunset Sky This Week

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Hans

Crescent moon passes near Jupiter in a stunning twilight skywatching event

Highlights
  • Crescent moon nears Jupiter in post-sunset sky
  • Moon's closest approach to Jupiter on April 30
  • Earthshine may reveal lunar surface detail
A striking celestial event will occur this week as a delicate crescent moon approaches Jupiter in the post-sunset sky. On the night of April 29, skywatchers will observe the moon appear as a thin arc, illuminated only at its lower right edge, while the bright planet Jupiter glows above it in the constellation Taurus. By the evening of April 30, the crescent will “leapfrog” the gas giant, positioning itself to Jupiter's upper right, offering a brief yet spectacular skywatching moment before both slip beneath the horizon.

Crescent Moon Makes Closest Approach to Jupiter on April 30, Visible After Sunset

As per a report from in-the-sky.org, the moon will make its closest apparent approach to Jupiter on April 30 at 12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT), though the duo will remain visible in the twilight sky after sunset. Just over five degrees will separate the pair, while Mars shines higher in the southwestern sky and the bright star Elnath—forming one of Taurus' horns—will appear near the moon's darkened edge, separated by less than a degree.

This lunar-Jovian pairing follows the moon's emergence from its April 27 new moon phase, when it passed between the sun and Earth. The moon now enters a waxing crescent phase that leads to its first quarter on May 4. On April 29, only a small fraction of its surface will be sunlit, with Earthshine potentially lighting up the shadowed regions, revealing ancient mare formations of basalt rock from a time when the moon's surface was still cooling.

Catch the Crescent Moon and Jupiter Together in the Twilight Sky Until Late April 30

Observers in cities like New York can catch the pair until around 10:30 p.m. EDT, when the moon sets. The event promises fleeting beauty, ideal for astrophotography or telescope viewing. Jupiter will gradually set earlier each night in May, while the moon sets later as it approaches the first quarter.
Whether with the naked eye or assisted by optics, this twilight event offers a serene moment to witness Earth's closest neighbour share the sky with a gas giant, backdropped by the stars of Taurus.

 

crescent moon, Jupiter conjunction, skywatching, Earthshine, Taurus constellation, astrophotography
New Study Suggests Yellowstone May Help Solve the World’s Helium Crisis
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets

