OnePlus Ace 5V could launch arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 3V, which was unveiled in China in March 2024. The company has yet to confirm the moniker, but details around the purported handset have started doing rounds of the rumour mill. A tipster has leaked key specifications of the rumoured phone. Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs were introduced in China last month.

OnePlus Ace 5V Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Ace 5V could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9350 SoC, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The anticipated MediaTek chipset could be dubbed the "Dimensity 9300++," the tipster added. This is expected to come with upgrades and increased power efficiency over the existing MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

As per the tipster, the MediaTek's Dimensity 9350 or the Dimensity 9300++ SoC will likely directly compete with the purported Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset from Qualcomm.

The rumoured OnePlus Ace 5V is said to be equipped with a 1.5K flat display with uniform, slim bezels. It is tipped to house a 7,000mAh or higher capacity battery. If true, it will be a considerable upgrade over the 5,500mAh battery of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and a full-HD+ resolution AMOLED display. More details about the OnePlus Ace 5V could surface online over the next few weeks.

OnePlus Ace 3V ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and was launched at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and carries an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 3V, with some changes, was unveiled as the OnePlus Nord 4 in India and other global markets. Therefore, it is a possibility that OnePlus could introduce the purported Ace 5V model in markets outside China as the OnePlus Nord 5.