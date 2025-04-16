Technology News
NASA Study Finds Solar Wind Could Be Key to Water Formation on the Moon

NASA's lunar experiment shows solar wind may generate water molecules on the Moon’s surface, hinting at new possibilities for exploration.

Updated: 16 April 2025 18:29 IST
NASA Study Finds Solar Wind Could Be Key to Water Formation on the Moon

Photo Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Frozen Moon water may affect Artemis South Pole missions

Highlights
  • Solar wind could trigger water molecule formation on Moon
  • NASA simulates hydrogen ion reactions with lunar soil
  • Hydroxyl compounds detected under lab conditions
A recent study indicates that water on the lunar surface may come from the solar wind. Water—of most importance as rocket fuel—is present in lunar surface dust, or regolith, produced by meteoroids and charged particles impacting lunar rock. The researchers discovered that several of this graph had evidence of dampness, with between 200 and 300 parts per million of water and the molecule hydroxyl. The water and hydroxyl in the lunar graph were both low in deuterium, suggesting their hydrogen came from the sun, likely delivered to the moon by solar winds.

When the hydrogen particles interact with oxygen present in lunar surface rocks, water molecules arise. The results suggest that other airless bodies in the solar system may also have water on their surfaces, therefore highlighting the possibility of finding such water on the surface of other such objects.

NASA Confirms Solar Wind May Create Water on the Moon's Surface

As per the report, it is claimed that scientists have hypothesised—since the 1960s—that the Sun is the source of elements generating water on the Moon. The idea is that water molecules would be produced by a chemical reaction set off by a stream of charged particles—the solar wind— slamming onto the lunar surface. NASA-led researchers have confirmed this prediction in the most realistic lab simulation of this process yet.

Given much of the water on the Moon is believed to be frozen in continuously shadowed areas at the poles, the result affects NASA's Artemis astronaut activities near the South Pole.

Solar Wind Can Create Water on the Moon, NASA Lab Test Confirms

Constantly flowing from the sun, solar wind is mostly composed of protons—nuclei of hydrogen atoms deprived of their electrons. Our planet's magnetic shield and atmosphere help most of the solar particles to avoid reaching the surface of Earth. But the Moon has no such protection. As computer models and lab experiments have shown, when protons smash into the Moon's surface, which is made of a dusty and rocky material called regolith, they collide with electrons and recombine to form hydrogen atoms.

Scientists have discovered proof of both hydroxyl and water molecules beneath the moon's surface. These molecules leave a chemical imprint that interacts with light on the regolith. Generally speaking, "water" refers to either one or a mix of both molecules since hydroxyl and water cannot be differentiated right now.

NASA astronaut Yeo and colleagues examined Apollo lunar samples using a customised tool employing two samples worth of dust. Their little particle accelerator battered the dust to create a copy of solar wind spanning many days.

 

Further reading: Moon, NASA, solar wind, meteoroids
