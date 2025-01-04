Technology News
English Edition

ISRO 2025 Calendar: Space Docking, Gaganyaan, NISAR and Private PSLV Launch

ISRO’s 2025 agenda includes high-profile missions such as SpaDex, Gaganyaan and NISAR

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2025 18:32 IST
ISRO 2025 Calendar: Space Docking, Gaganyaan, NISAR and Private PSLV Launch

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO successfully launched its PSLV rocket from Sriharikota's first launch pad on Monday

Highlights
  • SpaDex docking mission is scheduled for January 7
  • Gaganyaan and NISAR missions are lined up for 2025
  • First private PSLV launch is planned this year
Advertisement

India's premier space research organisation, ISRO, is reportedly gearing up for an ambitious year, marking a series of groundbreaking developments in space exploration and technology. The agenda includes critical experiments like the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDex), advancements in the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and the maiden launch of a privately constructed PSLV. These projects signify ISRO's strides in boosting India's presence in the global space industry while also enhancing its domestic space capabilities.

SpaDex and NVS-02 Set to Start the Year

According to an Indian Express report, the Space Docking Experiment is scheduled for January 7 aimed at demonstrating critical in-orbit docking capabilities. This mission is a cornerstone for future endeavours involving modular spacecraft and on-orbit refuelling. Following this, the launch of NVS-02, a replacement satellite for India's NavIC navigation system, is reportedly expected later in January. NavIC is designed as India's alternative to global positioning systems and aims to bolster navigation services regionally.

NISAR and Private PSLV to Highlight Global Collaboration

The NISAR satellite, a collaborative Earth-observation mission between ISRO and NASA, is set for launch in the second quarter of the year. The mission is anticipated to deliver unprecedented data on land surface changes and ecosystem dynamics, advancing global understanding of environmental challenges. Additionally, ISRO reportedly plans the first-ever launch of a privately built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a significant step in encouraging private sector participation in India's space initiatives.

Gaganyaan and Future Prospects

The Gaganyaan mission remains a key highlight, with unmanned tests and crew module recovery trials on the agenda. These activities are designed to ensure mission readiness for the eventual human spaceflight. Officials, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Space, have emphasised the importance of these tests in paving the way for India's human space exploration ambitions, as per reports.

The upcoming milestones underscore ISRO's commitment to innovation and collaboration, heralding a transformative year for India's space sector.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, Gaganyaan, NISAR, PSLV, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo T3x 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
OnePlus Ace 5V Key Features Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9350 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

ISRO 2025 Calendar: Space Docking, Gaganyaan, NISAR and Private PSLV Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is All You Need to Know About the Full Moons of 2025
  2. SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud
  2. Five Dwarf Galaxies Found in a Rare Alignment, Challenges Current Cosmic Models
  3. Solar Wind from Sun's Large Coronal Hole Could Create Auroras This Weekend
  4. Space Debris Crashes in Kenyan Village, Suspected Rocket Stage Part Identified
  5. Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life
  6. Full Moons of 2025: Dates, Supermoons, Lunar Eclipses, and Key Celestial Events
  7. ISRO 2025 Calendar: Space Docking, Gaganyaan, NISAR and Private PSLV Launch
  8. SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test
  9. Microsoft Plans to Invest $80 Billion on AI-Enabled Data Centres in Fiscal 2025
  10. Astronomers Seek Binary Supermassive Black Holes in Galactic Centers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »