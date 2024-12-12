Technology News
English Edition

Massive Thunderstorms on Jupiter Could Change Its Colour and Appearance

Two massive storms on Jupiter may alter the colour of its Southern Equatorial Belt, scientists report.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 December 2024 18:09 IST
Massive Thunderstorms on Jupiter Could Change Its Colour and Appearance

Photo Credit: Pixaby/GustavoAckles

Two giant thunderstorms could make Jupiter's Southern Equatorial Belt disappear.

Highlights
  • Two giant thunderstorms detected in Jupiter’s Southern Equatorial Belt.
  • Storms releasing green lightning could dilute the belt’s reddish hues.
  • Jupiter’s iconic belt may vanish temporarily, as observed in past events.
Advertisement

Newly captured images of Jupiter reveal two enormous thunderstorms raging within the planet's Southern Equatorial Belt (SEB). According to reports, these storms are expected to release green lightning and potentially dilute the belt's distinct reddish-brown colour. Observers suggest this phenomenon could drastically change the visual appearance of Jupiter's surface.

The photographs, taken by astrophotographer Michael Karrer using an 8-inch Celestron telescope near his residence in Austria on November 30, showcase two significant white patches within the SEB, as per reports. The white storms, described as massive thunderstorms, were discussed by John Rogers, an astronomer at the British Astronomical Association, in a report by Spaceweather.com. He noted that similar storms were last observed on the gas giant between 2016 and 2017.

Thunderstorms' Dimensions and Lightning

Reports indicate that the thunderstorms extend nearly 100 kilometres beneath Jupiter's swirling atmosphere. Though their exact dimensions remain uncalculated, their widths are thought to exceed Earth's diameter. The storms also unleash green lightning, caused by atmospheric ammonia, in contrast to the blue hue of terrestrial lightning attributed to water vapour. This was previously detailed in NASA research.

Potential Effects on Jupiter's Colour

As the storms dissipate, their pale hues may mix with the SEB's rusty tones. This blending effect has been reported to diminish the belt's vibrancy, and historical observations confirm that the SEB has seemingly "disappeared" during similar events, including between 1973 and 1991 and briefly in 2010, according to Astronomy Magazine. While the current storms have already begun creating pale streaks, it remains uncertain whether they will entirely erase the SEB's distinctive colouring.

Optimal Viewing Conditions for Jupiter

Jupiter's proximity to Earth, known as opposition, has made it an ideal target for astronomy enthusiasts. Reports suggest that the planet, located in the Taurus constellation, will remain visible for several weeks. Stargazers with telescopes or binoculars are encouraged to observe the phenomenon while conditions are favourable.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jupiter, thunderstorms, green lightning, Southern Equatorial Belt, space observation, astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI’s Canvas Tool for ChatGPT Comes Out of Preview, Made Available to All Users
Microsoft Replaces PWA Experience With Native Copilot App for Windows Insiders

Related Stories

Massive Thunderstorms on Jupiter Could Change Its Colour and Appearance
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Design
  4. Google Pixel 9 Can Now Directly Run on AC Power Without Using Battery
  5. Infinix Hot 50 Series Now Available in New Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Mathematician Solves Decades-Old Sofa Problem with New Findings
  2. Google DeepMind Showcases Upgraded Capabilities in Project Astra With Gemini 2.0
  3. iPhone 17 Series Rumoured to Get Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  4. Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+ Now Available in New Colour Options
  5. Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature
  6. Google Launches Deep Research Agentic Feature in Gemini, Can Prepare Reports on Complex Topics
  7. Massive Thunderstorms on Jupiter Could Change Its Colour and Appearance
  8. Poco X7 Neo India Variant Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC
  9. Sony Releases PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, Featuring Gaming Stats for PS4, PS5 Users
  10. NASA’s 2024 Solar Eclipse Studies Offer Key Insights on Sun-Earth Interactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »