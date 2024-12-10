Technology News
  Arecibo Observatory Data Helps SETI Uncover Secrets of Pulsar Signals and Cosmic Distortions

Arecibo Observatory Data Helps SETI Uncover Secrets of Pulsar Signals and Cosmic Distortions

SETI researchers reveal how data from Arecibo continues to aid pulsar studies.

Updated: 10 December 2024 21:00 IST
Arecibo Observatory Data Helps SETI Uncover Secrets of Pulsar Signals and Cosmic Distortions

Photo Credit: Pixabay/rolandoemail

An illustration of a pulsar

Highlights
  • SETI used Arecibo data to study pulsar signals and distortions
  • Findings suggest interstellar medium impacts pulsar signal modelling
  • Pulsar research aids studies into gravitational wave detection
Years after the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory, its extensive datasets remain instrumental in advancing astronomical research. In a study led by Sofia Sheikh from the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute, data from the observatory was utilised to uncover new details about pulsar signals. These dense neutron stars emit beams of radiation likened to "cosmic lighthouses," and their signals undergo distortions as they traverse the interstellar medium. Findings from this research were published in The Astrophysical Journal on November 26.

Pulsar Signals and Interstellar Scintillation

The study explored how pulsar signals are affected by interstellar gas and dust. Researchers investigated 23 pulsars, including six previously unstudied, revealing insights into distortive phenomena called diffractive interstellar scintillation (DISS). This phenomenon, which resembles the rippling patterns caused by light passing through water, is attributed to interactions between pulsar signals and charged particles in space.

The Role of Arecibo's Archival Data

The now-defunct Arecibo radio telescope, once spanning 305 metres, collapsed in December 2020 due to cable failures. Despite its destruction, the data collected over decades continues to contribute significantly to astrophysical discoveries. It was revealed by researchers that pulsar signals exhibit broader bandwidths than predicted by current interstellar models. This discrepancy indicates a need to refine existing frameworks, particularly by incorporating the structural complexity of the Milky Way.

Implications for Gravitational Wave Studies

Reportedly, a better understanding of pulsar signal distortions could enhance projects like the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav), which employs pulsar timing arrays to detect space-time distortions caused by gravitational waves. The recent identification of the gravitational wave background, potentially originating from supermassive black hole mergers, underscores the relevance of such advancements.

 

Further reading: SETI, Arecibo Observatory, pulsars, gravitational waves, cosmic lighthouses, interstellar medium
Arecibo Observatory Data Helps SETI Uncover Secrets of Pulsar Signals and Cosmic Distortions
