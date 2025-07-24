Technology News
English Edition

NASA Engineers Rescue JunoCam with Deep-Space Heating Hack

NASA engineers revived JunoCam, damaged by Jupiter’s radiation, using heat.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 July 2025 22:02 IST
NASA Engineers Rescue JunoCam with Deep-Space Heating Hack

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing by Gerald Eichstädt

JunoCam faced issues after enduring Jupiter’s extreme radiation during multiple orbits

Highlights
  • Heat restored JunoCam before critical flyby of Jupiter’s moon Io
  • Engineers reversed radiation damage using annealing technique
  • Juno's lessons could shape future radiation-hardened spacecraft
Advertisement

NASA's Juno spacecraft, in orbit around Jupiter, had a huge problem when its JunoCam imager started to fail after sitting through the planet's harsh radiation belts for so many orbits. Designed to only last through the initial few orbits, JunoCam astonishingly endured 34 orbits. Yet by the 47th orbit, the effects of radiation damage became visible, and by the 56th orbit, images were almost illegible. With few alternatives and time slipping away before a close flyby of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io, engineers made a daring but creative gamble. Employing an annealing process, they sought to resuscitate the imager by warming it up—an experiment that proved successful.

Long-distance fix

According to NASA, JunoCam's camera resides outside the spacecraft's radiation-shielded interior and is extremely vulnerable. After several orbits, it started developing damage thought to be caused by a failing voltage regulator. From a distance of hundreds of millions of miles, the mission team implemented a last-ditch repair: annealing. The technique, which subjects materials to heat in order to heal microscopic defects, is poorly understood but has been succeeding in the lab. By heating the camera to 77°F, scientists wished to reorient its silicon-based parts.

At first, efforts were for naught, but only days before the December 2023 flyby of Io, the camera unexpectedly recovered—restoring close-to-original image quality just in time to photograph previously unseen volcanic landscapes.

Radiation Lessons for the Future

Though the camera showed renewed degradation during Juno's 74th orbit, the successful restoration has led to broader applications. The team has since applied similar annealing strategies to other Juno instruments, helping them withstand harsh conditions longer. Juno's findings are now informing spacecraft design across the board. “We're learning how to build radiation-tolerant systems that benefit both defense and commercial satellites,” said Juno's principal investigator Scott Bolton. These findings would inform future missions, such as those visiting outer planets or working in high-radiation environments near Earth, in the Van Allen belts. Juno's mission continues to pay dividends with unexpected innovations—a lesson in how a small amount of heat can do wonders.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Juno, JunoCam, Jupiter, space technology, radiation, spacecraft repair, annealing
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo V60 Could Launch in India on August 12; Key Specifications and Price Tipped
iOS 18.6 Release Candidate Beta Released Alongside macOS 15.6 RC and More for Both Public and Developers

Related Stories

NASA Engineers Rescue JunoCam with Deep-Space Heating Hack
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Realme 15 5G: Price, Features
  2. AppleCare One Announced; Lets You Add Up to 3 Devices Under a Single Plan
  3. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leaks Hints at Major Camera and Battery Upgrades
  4. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  5. Vivo T4R 5G Key Features Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  6. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Set Message Reminders, Just Like Slack
  7. These Motorola Phones Will Get Android 16 as Their Final OS Update
  8. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With These Features
  9. Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Reportedly Cancelled
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Engineers Rescue JunoCam with Deep-Space Heating Hack
  2. Rising Rocket Launches May Delay Ozone Layer Recovery, Study Finds
  3. New Study Reveals Mars Faced Heavy Rains: Possible Clue to Ancient Life
  4. Forza Horizon 5 Is Reportedly the Best-Selling Game on PS5 in 2025
  5. Realme Buds T200 With IP55 Rating and Up to 55 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India
  6. Realme 15 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC; Realme 15 5G Tags Along
  7. Meta Showcases Wristband That Supports Typing, Navigation Without a Keyboard or Mouse
  8. GitHub Spark AI App Generation Tool Released, Comes With a Collaboration Mode
  9. CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus Sale to Start in India on July 25: All Details
  10. Lego Game Boy 1:1 Ratio Replica Set Launched for Nintendo Fanboys: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »