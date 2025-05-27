Technology News
English Edition

Jupiter Was Once Twice as Big With 50x Stronger Magnetism, Says New Study

A new study published in Nature Astronomy on May 20, 2025, uncovers that Jupiter was once twice its present size

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2025 16:41 IST
Jupiter Was Once Twice as Big With 50x Stronger Magnetism, Says New Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay/GustavoAckles

Jupiter’s early formation revealed: Twice the size and a key to solar system evolution

Highlights
  • Jupiter had a radius twice its current size 3.8 million years ago
  • Its magnetic field was 50 times stronger, shaping early space dynamics
  • Study used orbital data from Amalthea and Thebe moons for modeling
Advertisement

Recent research has given evidence that Jupiter was twice its current size in the past, around 3.8 million years ago, and could accommodate 2000 Earths at once. However, it is still the largest planet in the solar system. It also had a magnetic field 50 times stronger than now. This research offered valuable insights into the earlier years of Jupiter and how it shaped the solar system. By knowing the imprints of the orbital tilts, scientists were able to trace the size and magnetic power of Jupiter.

Studying Jupiter's Small Moons

According to the study published on May 20, 2025, in Nature Astronomy, researchers unveiled that Jupiter was once twice its current size. This research was led by Professor Konstantin Batygin of the California Institute of Technology. Batygin's team focused on Jupiter's small inner moons, Thebe and Amalthea, instead of estimating how fast gas giants accumulate mass. These satellites move in orbit close to the planet on a little tilted path.

Jupiter Twice in its Size in the Past

The team analysed and revealed that the infant Jupiter had a radius double that of present and a volume that can occupy 2000 Earths, whereas at present, 1321 Earths can occupy Jupiter. This expansion means that the massive, gas-rich envelope later contracted with time. The strong magnetic power in the past years influenced the surrounding space and matter in different ways, thus it provides the dynamics of the early solar system.

Jupiter's Influence on the Solar System

The study didn't show how this giant member of the solar system shaped other planets, but highlighted that the gas giant played a significant role in the organisation of the solar system through its gravitational pull. Knowing this phase helps the researchers reshape the forces that defined our neighbourhood.

A Benchmark for Planetary Science

As per Batygin, these findings provide a valuable benchmark for further models of how the solar system formed. Jupiter showed a significant evolution after the protoplanetary gas cloud evaporation, which signalled a crucial turning point when the planets settled into their fixed orbits. This discovery can help scientists to know about the solar system evolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jupiter formation, early solar system, Konstantin Batygin
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Signal’s New Update Prohibits Microsoft’s AI-Powered Recall Feature From Taking Screenshots
Samsung Galaxy A26 Review: Keeping Up With the Times
Jupiter Was Once Twice as Big With 50x Stronger Magnetism, Says New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says X Money Payments Will Launch in 'Very Limited Access Beta' Soon
  2. Dubai's Real Estate Tokenisation Pilot Goes Live on Dedicated Platform Prypco Mint: Details
  3. Quantum Tech Could Finally Let Astronomers Snap Direct Images of Earth-Like Exoplanets
  4. New Homo Erectus Fossils Reveal Ancient Migration Across Drowned Sundaland
  5. Einstein Probe Detects Mysterious X-ray Flare with Record-Long Emission
  6. Jupiter Was Once Twice as Big With 50x Stronger Magnetism, Says New Study
  7. Axiom’s Ax-4 Private Space Mission to ISS Cleared for June 8 Launch via SpaceX
  8. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Kankhajura OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »