Technology News
English Edition

UNSW Develops Miniature Sensor to Detect Nitrogen Dioxide with High Sensitivity

UNSW's compact NO₂ sensor offers high sensitivity and low energy usage, suitable for wearables

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2024 22:19 IST
UNSW Develops Miniature Sensor to Detect Nitrogen Dioxide with High Sensitivity

Photo Credit: Advanced Science

Institute of Geology and Geophysics (IGG), Chinese Academy of Sciences

Highlights
  • Miniature sensor detects NO₂ at low levels
  • Developed by UNSW team for real-time gas monitoring
  • Sustainable 2D-printing reduces production costs
Advertisement

A highly sensitive miniature sensor capable of detecting nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) at low levels has been developed by a team of researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, according to reports. This compact device, measuring just 2 cm by 2 cm with a thickness of 0.4 mm, detects the toxic gas in real-time and operates without the need for an external power source. Its design aims to address size, cost, and energy consumption issues that are commonly associated with traditional gas sensors.

Uses and Limitations of Gas Sensors

The study was published in Advanced Science. Gas sensors are widely utilised for detecting hazardous gases in industrial, automotive, and healthcare settings. The monitoring of gases like carbon monoxide (CO) and NO₂ is crucial in areas such as factories and highways where emission levels are high, as reported in Advanced Science. These sensors are also employed in applications ranging from engine performance optimisation to medical diagnostics.

Challenges like high energy consumption, large size, and sensitivity limitations have been longstanding issues in the field. According to Professor Dewei Chu, UNSW School of Materials Science and Engineering, in a statement, commercially available oxygen sensors can cost as much as $5,000 and often require operation at elevated temperatures, sometimes exceeding 300 degree Celsius.

Innovative Approach Using Molybdenum Disulfide

The research team has used molybdenum disulfide (MoS₂) as the core material for their sensor. This compound, known for its sustainability and biocompatibility, was modified by integrating nitrogen to improve its sensitivity. Reports indicate that the sensor achieves high sensitivity to NO₂ at concentrations as low as 10 parts per million (ppm), functioning effectively at room temperature.

Sustainable Production with 2D-Printing

A novel 2D-printing technique was employed to construct the sensor. The process involves printing nanoscale materials onto a flat surface to form sensor electrodes and the sensing layer. Professor Chu highlighted the potential of this technology to lower production costs significantly.

Future Applications and Goals

The team intends to enhance the sensor's capabilities by testing it against other gases, including volatile organic compounds and carbon monoxide, as noted in Advanced Science. Its compact size and energy efficiency make it suitable for wearable devices and safety systems in environments such as mines and warehouses.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: UNSW, gas sensor, nitrogen dioxide, NO₂ sensor, environmental safety, 2D-printing, sustainable technology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Rocket Lab Delays Launch of Synspective's Earth-Imaging Satellite
Chang'e-6 Mission Reveals Significant Reinforcement of Lunar Dynamo
UNSW Develops Miniature Sensor to Detect Nitrogen Dioxide with High Sensitivity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Could Launch Idea Tab Pro and 3 Other New Tablets at CES 2025
  2. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Report
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch, Design, Colour Options Confirmed
  4. NASA's discovery of a sideways black hole in NGC 5084 raises questions
  5. OpenAI Shares o3 Benchmarks, Paid Users Given Unlimited Access to Sora
  6. Poco X7 5G Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery
  7. You Will Get iOS 19 Update If You Have Any of These iPhone Models
  8. Gemini's Deep Research Capability Now Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
#Latest Stories
  1. Tracing the Origins of Oaks: How Climate and Tectonic Changes Shaped Modern Trees
  2. Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When to Watch it Online?
  3. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Achieves Closest Sun Flyby Ever on December 24
  4. NASA's Hubble and Chandra Telescopes Spot Strange Tilted Black Hole
  5. Denmark Strait Cataract: World's Largest Underwater Waterfall Discovered
  6. New Magnetic Survey Unveils Hidden Structures in Ancient Assyrian Capital of Khorsabad
  7. UNSW Develops Miniature Sensor to Detect Nitrogen Dioxide with High Sensitivity
  8. Chang'e-6 Mission Reveals Significant Reinforcement of Lunar Dynamo
  9. AI Predicts Whisky Aromas and Origins with Over 90 Percent Accuracy
  10. Google Reportedly Planning to Add an ‘AI Mode’ Option to Google Search
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »