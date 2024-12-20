Study Explores Sun’s Magnetic Field Changes and Solar Wind Acceleration

In The Astrophysical Journal, a University of Michigan-led study detailed how the Sun's magnetic field evolves as it moves through space, providing insights into solar wind acceleration. Using data from rare alignments of the Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter, researchers observed that the Sun's magnetic field transitions from sharp oscillations to smoother waves, with the surrounding solar wind gaining velocity. This discovery could enhance predictions of space weather, which impacts Earth's technology and infrastructure.

Observations from Aligned Solar Probes

As per reports, the study focused on magnetic switchbacks—sharp bends in the Sun's magnetic field. These phenomena influence the solar wind, a stream of charged particles that can disrupt power grids, communication systems, and satellites. The Parker Solar Probe, stationed within 30 solar radii (Rs) of the Sun, and the Solar Orbiter, located further out at 130 Rs, provided comparative measurements of magnetic fields and plasma moments.

The findings revealed that magnetic switchbacks smooth out into microstreams with 30 percent fewer reversals as they move outward, while the surrounding proton velocity increased by 10 percent. Researchers attributed this to magnetic relaxation, where magnetic energy is converted into kinetic energy, accelerating the solar wind.

Insights for Space Weather Forecasting

According to Shirsh Soni, research fellow in climate and space sciences at the University of Michigan and corresponding author of the study, in a statement, this marks the first direct observation of switchback magnetic energy decreasing with distance. He stated in reports that the collaboration between the Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter has been crucial for understanding the Sun's magnetic processes.

Mojtaba Akhavan-Tafti, associate research scientist at the University of Michigan, highlighted the broader implications, in his statement, noting that magnetic switchbacks reveal the Sun's dynamic energy processes and their influence on the solar system. Researchers aim to investigate whether magnetic energy transfers also generate heat, potentially solving mysteries about the solar wind's heating.