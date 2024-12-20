Ancient Bronze Statues Unearthed from Etruscan Healing Spring in Italy

Bronze statues, including depictions of snakes and a child priest, have been uncovered from a hot spring at San Casciano dei Bagni in Italy, according to the Italian Ministry of Culture, as per reports. The site, located around 120 kilometres northwest of Rome, has been excavated since 2019 and is believed to have been used for sacred rituals dating back to the third century B.C. The spring, originally used by the Etruscans and later adopted by the Romans, was a place where votive offerings were made in hopes of divine protection or healing, as per reports.

Discovery of Snake Statues and Other Artefacts

Bronze snake statues, some measuring up to 90 centimetres in length, were among the latest findings during the 2024 excavation, as reported by the excavation team. These statues were discovered in the deeper layers of the spring and are thought to have symbolised protection for the sacred waters. Other artefacts include a nude male figure inscribed with the name "Gaius Roscius" and a child priest holding a ball, which may have been used in divination rituals.

Preserved Organic Remains Found

The excavation also revealed well-preserved organic remains, such as eggs with visible yolks, pine cones, and plant matter. According to the Italian Ministry of Culture, in a statement, these items may have been used in rituals symbolising rebirth and regeneration. The preservation of these items is attributed to their rapid burial in sediment.

Expert Perspective

Alexandra Carpino, an art history professor at Northern Arizona University, commented in an email to Live Science that these findings are among the most significant discoveries of the 21st century. The range of artefacts provides insights into the role of healing sanctuaries in ancient societies.

Ongoing Research at the Site

Research continues at San Casciano dei Bagni, with scholars examining the inscriptions and artefacts to uncover more about the Etruscan and Roman use of the spring.