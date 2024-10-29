Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'

NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'

The Mars Perseverance rover's latest findings showcase intriguing red rocks and green spots, hinting at ancient geological processes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:38 IST
NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance's nighttime mosaic of Malgosa Crest with a 5 cm abrasion patch

Highlights
  • Perseverance rover captures stunning images of Serpentine Rapids.
  • Unique red rocks reveal green spots, hinting at ancient water activity.
  • Mars exploration uncovers geological secrets on Jezero Crater rim.
Advertisement

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has provided a nighttime image of the Malgosa Crest abrasion patch located at “Serpentine Rapids.” This image was captured using the SHERLOC WATSON camera on the rover's robotic arm. The abrasion patch, measuring 5 centimetres in diameter, features a notable green spot, approximately 2 millimetres wide. The image was taken on August 19, 2024, during the 1,243rd Martian day of the Mars 2020 mission.

Continuing the Journey of Discovery

Following its sampling of the "leopard spots" at "Bright Angel," Perseverance continued its exploration of this fascinating region. Approximately 20 sols later, after navigating south from Bright Angel across Neretva Vallis, the rover encountered striking red rocks at Serpentine Rapids. Then there it created an abrasion patch in a red rock formation known as "Wallace Butte." This patch revealed an array of colours, including white, black and green hues.

Understanding the Geological Significance

The discovery of green spots surprised the rover team. These spots, consisting of dark cores surrounded by fuzzy, light green rims, present a unique geological feature. On Earth, red rocks typically derive their hue from oxidized iron, similar to the colour of blood or rust. The formation of green spots, like those found at Wallace Butte, is common in ancient "red beds" on our planet. This process occurs when liquid water seeps through sediment, triggering a chemical reaction that alters the iron's oxidation state, resulting in a greenish tint.

Exploring Possible Origins of Green Spots

While such changes can involve microbial activity on Earth, they can also arise from decaying organic matter or interactions between sulfur and iron. Unfortunately, the rover was unable to analyse the green spots directly due to space constraints. As a result, their precise composition code

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, Perseverance, NASA, Serpentine Rapids, Jezero Crater, geology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13 Will Get an IP68/IP69 Rating, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, More
Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna

Related Stories

NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  3. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  4. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  5. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  6. Archaeologists Discover Hidden Maya City Valeriana in Mexico's YucatÃ¡n!
#Latest Stories
  1. Kia Offers Attractive Discounts of Up to Rs. 15 Lakh on EV6 During Festive Season
  2. TVS Reportedly Working to Launch Two New Electric Scooters in India
  3. China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades
  4. NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'
  5. Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna
  6. NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles
  7. Indian Scientists Discover A Massive Exoplanet That is Five Times Larger Than Earth
  8. Ancient Maya City Valeriana Discovered in Mexico with Over 6,600 Structures
  9. Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says
  10. World’s Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »