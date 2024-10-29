Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna

Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna

A study at Osaka Metropolitan University has unveiled the 3D structure of an artificial light-harvesting complex II.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:30 IST
Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna

Photo Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

natural pigments and lipids to create a model of LHCII outside of its natural environment.

Highlights
  • Osaka University reveals the structure of artificial LHCII antenna
  • Researchers utilise cryo-electron microscopy for detailed analysis
  • Findings pave the way for advancements in artificial photosynthesis
Advertisement

A research team at Osaka Metropolitan University has identified the 3D structure of an artificial light-harvesting complex II (LHCII). This development aims to improve understanding of photosynthesis and to pave the way for advancements in artificial energy production. Light-harvesting complex II is a very important component in the process of photosynthesis, predominantly found in the chloroplasts of plants and green algae. It captures light energy and converts it into chemical energy, playing an essential role in how plants harness solar power.

Research Methodology

The study was carried under the guidance of Associate Professor Ritsuko Fujii and graduate student Soichiro Seki. The researchers used a technique known as in vitro reconstitution. This method involves synthesising the protein component in E. coli. Then it is combined it with natural pigments and lipids to create a model of LHCII outside of its natural environment.

The team used cryo-electron microscopy to analyse the structure. This technique captures high-resolution images of samples frozen at extremely low temperatures. This method helps researchers to observe the arrangement of proteins and pigments in detail.

Findings

The research results indicate that the artificial LHCII closely resembles its natural counterpart, with only minor variations. This finding justifies using in vitro reconstitution techniques and enhances understanding of the complex mechanisms involved in LHCII's function.

Implications for Future Studies

This breakthrough lays the groundwork for further exploration of artificial photosynthesis. Gaining more insights into LHCII's structure could lead to innovative energy capture applications and usage improvements in agricultural practices.

Conclusion

The successful identification of the 3D structure of the artificial LHCII is a significant advancement in photosynthesis research. The findings may contribute to developing more efficient solar energy technologies and enhancing plant production methods.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artificial Photosynthesis, Light-Harvesting Complex II, Osaka Metropolitan University, Cryo-Electron Microscopy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13 Will Get an IP68/IP69 Rating, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, More
NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles
Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  5. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  6. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Kia Offers Attractive Discounts of Up to Rs. 15 Lakh on EV6 During Festive Season
  2. TVS Reportedly Working to Launch Two New Electric Scooters in India
  3. China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades
  4. NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'
  5. Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna
  6. NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles
  7. Indian Scientists Discover A Massive Exoplanet That is Five Times Larger Than Earth
  8. Ancient Maya City Valeriana Discovered in Mexico with Over 6,600 Structures
  9. Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says
  10. World’s Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »