OnePlus 13 Will Get an IP68/IP69 Rating, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, More

OnePlus 12 has IP65 water resistance rating.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 14:54 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 will run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 will include new Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo
  • It will come with 6,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus 13 is confirmed to offer impressive IP rating than OnePlus 12
OnePlus 13 is all set to go official in the company's home country on October 31. In the latest round of teasers, OnePlus has disclosed the water resistance rating and other key specifications of the flagship. The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to offer a higher IP rating than the OnePlus 12. It will also come with an new and improved fingerprint sensor for authentication. Additionally, OnePlus 13's battery prowess has allegedly been tested already.

OnePlus 13 to Offer an IP68/IP69 Rating

OnePlus, through Weibo, has announced that the OnePlus 13 will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings and that is a notable improvement compared to the OnePlus 12, which is just IP65 rated. The IP68 rating indicates that the handset can withstand being submerged up to 1.5 metres deep in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. The IP69 rating means that it can withstand high-pressure water jets.

The IP68 and IP69 ratings will give the OnePlus 13 a leg up over some of the best phones on the market. The premium iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and Google Pixel 9 series offer an IP68 rating.

OnePlus 13 will also feature an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor for security. It will have a new Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo with a 602mm square super large motor volume.

Further, a battery test result conducted by a Weibo user shows that the OnePlus 13 with a 6,000mAh battery has secured first place in the three-hour light battery test. The upcoming handset is ranked second in the six-hour heavy battery test. The Red Magic 9S Pro and Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Edition came in the second and third positions respectively.

OnePlus has already disclosed a good number of details about the OnePlus 13. These include 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support, ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and BOE's Oriental X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also confirmed to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and carry a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 12, OnePlus, OnePlus 13 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
