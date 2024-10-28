Scientists from UiT The Arctic University of Norway have raised concerns about Arctic sea-ice melt affecting global ocean circulation. The study shows that melting ice in the Arctic is sending large amounts of freshwater into the Nordic Seas, a key area for ocean heat transfer, which could lead to a drop in temperatures across northern Europe.

Lead researcher Mohamed Ezat from the iC3 Polar Research Hub explained that past climate records indicate that significant ice melt likely disrupted ocean currents and caused northern Europe to experience cooling. Ezat's team examined sediment cores from the Nordic Seas, which contain information about ocean conditions from over 100,000 years ago, during a period called the Last Interglacial. They found that during this time, rising temperatures caused ice to melt, releasing freshwater into the ocean and disrupting the usual flow of currents.

Future Risks to Climate Stability

The research highlights that similar changes could happen today as the Arctic continues to warm. Ezat warns that the climate system is highly sensitive to changes in ice cover and temperature. As the Arctic heads toward predicted ice-free summers by 2050, these shifts in ocean currents may bring significant impacts. The team's study in Nature Communications hopes to guide future climate models to better anticipate these changes.

Sediment Core Analysis for Climate History

By examining chemical markers in the sediment cores, researchers were able to reconstruct ocean temperatures, freshwater sources, and deep-water formation processes during the Last Interglacial. This evidence provides insight into how the warming climate affected ocean circulation in the past, with potential lessons for today.