Hubble Captures Mars, Cosmic Nebulae, and Distant Galaxies in Spectacular 35th Anniversary Photos

The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating 35 years in orbit with an amazing batch of new images, including everything from seasonal changes on Mars to a moth-shaped planetary nebula and a distant spiral galaxy. Hubble was deployed from the space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990, and has delivered unparalleled cosmic views from low Earth orbit. Its history as a tool for science and exploration has led to nearly 1.7 million observations, more than 22,000 peer-reviewed scientific papers, and about 400 terabytes of archival data. This data has continued to provide generations with glimpses of stunning views of distant and often dynamic universes.

Hubble Reveals Mars and a Celestial Moth in Dazzling 35th Anniversary Image Collection

According to a celebratory statement, officials at the European Space Agency (ESA), which jointly runs Hubble with NASA, lauded the observatory as a way to link the past and future knowledge of the cosmos. As per ESA, the updated slate was announced to celebrate the 35th year of the telescope, during which the instrument has proven it can uncover unseen beauty and detail in the cosmos. “No generation before Hubble ever saw such vibrant and far-reaching images,” ESA officials mentioned in the official blog post.

Among the newly unveiled images is a stunning pair of ultraviolet portraits of Mars taken in December 2023, when the Red Planet was about 60 million miles from Earth. The left image reveals the Tharsis volcanic plateau and Olympus Mons rising through thin water-ice clouds, while the right side captures the “shark fin” shape of Syrtis Major and high-altitude evening clouds, coinciding with spring's arrival in Mars's northern hemisphere.

Another image shows a haunting view of NGC 2899, a planetary nebula about 4,500 light-years away in the constellation Vela. Sculpted by a dying star and possibly two stellar companions, the nebula glows with hydrogen and oxygen. Its gaseous tendrils appear to point back toward a pair of white stars at the core, illuminating the violent winds and radiation shaping this celestial moth.

Hubble Captures Star Birth in Rosette Nebula and Distant Spiral Galaxy NGC 5335

In a close-up of the Rosette Nebula — a stellar nursery 5,200 light-years away — dark clouds of gas and dust are seen being carved by radiation from massive stars. A young star at the upper right is actively creating and ejecting jets of plasma, which glow bright red due to shock waves from their collision with surrounding gases.

The image shows a continuing process of star birth in a region spanning four light years, part of a much larger 100-light-year expanse. Hubble also snapped NGC 5335, a barred spiral galaxy found 225 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo. This flocculent galaxy lacks clear spiral arms, instead featuring patchy bursts of star formation scattered across its disk.

A central bar channels gas inward, supporting new star formation in a galactic dance that astronomers say will continue for billions of years before reshaping again.